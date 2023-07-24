Changzhou Yinhe Century Microelectronics selected as ‘Little Giant’ Enterprise in Jiangsu Province

Title: Yinhe Microelectronics Selected into National “Little Giant” Enterprise Publicity List

Changzhou, July 24, 2023 – Changzhou Yinhe Century Microelectronics Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 688689), a leading microelectronics company, has been selected into the national “Fifth Batch of Specialized and New ‘Little Giant’ Enterprise Publicity List”. This selection reflects the recognition and affirmation of the company’s technical expertise, product quality, industry standing, and overall strength by relevant government authorities.

The announcement comes following the release of the “Announcement on the List of the Fifth Batch of Specialized and New ‘Little Giant’ Enterprises and the Second Batch of Specialized and New ‘Little Giant’ Enterprises in Jiangsu Province that Passed the Review” by the Department of Industry and Information Technology of Jiangsu Province. The company was chosen among a distinguished group of enterprises for its outstanding innovation capabilities, core technologies, high market share in segmented markets, and superior quality and benefits.

The designation of a national specialization, specialization, and new “little giant” enterprise is in line with the requirements set by the General Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the General Office of the State Council to promote the healthy development of small and medium-sized enterprises. These specialized enterprises play a vital role in the industrial foundation’s core areas and serve as key links in the industrial chain.

While the company’s selection into the “Fifth Batch of Specialized and New ‘Little Giant’ Enterprise Publicity List” does not heavily impact its current operating performance, it underscores the company’s exceptional position in the microelectronics industry. The recognition from government departments further strengthens its reputation as a trusted provider of top-notch products and services.

Investors are urged to remain vigilant and take note of potential investment risks. The Board of Directors of Changzhou Galaxy Century Microelectronics Co., Ltd. assures stakeholders that this accolade will not have a significant influence on the company’s ongoing business operations.

About Changzhou Yinhe Century Microelectronics Co., Ltd.

Changzhou Yinhe Century Microelectronics Co., Ltd. is a forefront microelectronics company specializing in the development and production of innovative technologies. With a strong emphasis on research and development, the company delivers cutting-edge solutions across various sectors, catering to customer demands globally.

