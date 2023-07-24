Home » Hunger: Can farmers still feed the world?
Hunger: Can farmers still feed the world?

In Germany alone, the agricultural area decreases every year, among other things for road and housing construction. In 2022 there were around 16.6 million hectares of arable land in Germany. Despite this, farmers are still able to secure self-sufficiency for most agricultural products because they manage to produce very large and tendingly increasing amounts of food on their land. The know-how of the farmers and technical progress are decisive for this achievement. In order for things to stay that way, farmers need a stable political framework for their work.

