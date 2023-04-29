Tractor overturns, seventy-year-old farmer dies – Calabria

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – VIBO VALENTIA, APRIL 29 – A 70-year-old farmer, Filippo Rubino, died after being run over by the tractor he was driving on agricultural land. The incident occurred in the Zufò district of Vibo Valentia, near the 501 Hotel.



The man was carrying out work on a fund when, due to causes under investigation, the vehicle he was driving overturned and ended up in the ground below. The farmer remained under the truck. Timely medical assistance from the 118 service, managed by the Vibo Operations Center but when the team of doctors arrived on site but could not do anything but ascertain the death of the seventy-year-old. The forces of order were also on site for the findings necessary to reconstruct the dynamics of the fatal accident. (HANDLE).

