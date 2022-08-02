Listen to the audio version of the article

One million and 200 thousand subscribers to the new public register of oppositions against “wild marketing”, from the day of its entry into force, last July 27 to Sunday 31, inclusive. This is the figure provided by the Ministry of Economic Development. “It is with particular satisfaction that I have accepted the data of the registrations in the register of oppositions: 1 million and 200 thousand adhesions since the day of its entry into force, last July 27” explained the head of Mise Giancarlo Giorgetti. It is possible to register from the website www.registrodelleopposizioni.it or by sending the completed RPO form via email to registra- [email protected] or by calling the toll-free number 800957766 from a landline or 0642986411 from mobile phones.

Giorgetti: the new rules apply to all call centers operating in Italy

«Thanks to this simple tool, finally applicable also to mobile phones, we can all free ourselves from the harassing phone calls of the so-called wild telemarketing at all hours with a simple registration. The new rules – continued the minister – apply to all call centers operating in Italy, including those working from foreign countries. Of course it is a tool that will be monitored and will have to be flexible to any new needs, always to protect the consumer but also of honest operators who respect the rules ».

“Each registration completed in one working day”

«I hope, also for this reason, that the green light of the Court of Auditors will arrive as soon as possible for the new decree on tariffs that will be lower than the previous ones – added the head of the Ministry of Economic Development -. A sign of goodwill on the part of this ministry in support of companies in the sector. After the summer there will also be an important information campaign with the aim of reaching the vast majority of citizens who must be properly informed about this norm of civilization ”, he concludes. The registration in the register allows the cancellation from all advertising databases in a very short time. Each registration is completed in one working day ».

Undersecretary Ascani: first step to re-establish legality

Anna Ascani, Undersecretary of State at the Mise who has the mandate on the new Register, followed the reform process that had been blocked for years. “It is a reform that I have worked on with the aim of combating illegal telemarketing, defending personal data and giving citizens certainty – she tells – she. The large number of registrations, recorded in just 5 days, testifies to the importance of the instrument we have developed; a first step to avoid unwanted phone calls and to re-establish legality in this sector ». However, the journey is not finished. «There is still a lot to do to improve the scope of application – observes Ascani -; combat the phenomenon of illegal telemarketing and implement an information campaign that will follow the full operation of the Registry. We highlighted the need for a single reporting system for calls from abusive call centers. The Register is in fact only a first concrete answer for the reorganization of a sector where it is essential to protect citizens and businesses in good standing ».