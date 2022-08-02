La Spezia one of the few clubs that had not yet presented the technical material for the 2022/23 season. A … lack that was filled by the club, which showed the new shirts on social networks

At the end of the summer friendlies scheduled with the 2-2 against Angers, Spezia is preparing to start a season that promises to be complicated. Gotti has the not simple task of bringing the Ligurian club to the third consecutive salvation, which has behaved well with Italian and with Thiago Motta, but which now sees a team like Monza coming from Serie B, which in all probability will not be in the lower areas of the standings, thus increasing the dangers for those who instead have to think about staying in A. And while the players prepare for the Italian Cup match against Como … by Fabregas, a certainty arrives for the fans that so far seemed to be continually postponed: the new jersey.

La Spezia is in fact one of the few clubs that had not yet presented the technical material for the 2022/23 season. A … lack that was filled by the club, which through its social channels wanted to reveal what Nzola, Verde and teammates will wear starting from the first official match. The first jersey produced by the technical sponsor Acerbis is, needless to say, white, and has a very essential structure, with the club crest on the left side and with the 1944 championship, the one won in the war championship (National Division 1944) by part of the Fire Brigade team, pinned on the right side instead. In the center and on the sleeves, on the other hand, the main sponsors (Ecological Districts and La Mia Liguria) and secondary sponsors stand out.

Remaining in the classic color scheme of the club, the second jersey is instead all black, with the same structure as the first and with the chromatic references of the badges and sponsors reversed. So, when at the Peak Gotti’s team will host Empoli for the first match of this Serie A, it will do so with the uniforms just presented. Which, as someone pointed out, represent … a positive thing in a somewhat chaotic moment, between the possible sales of important players such as Provedel and Maggiore and the difficulty in finding players able to replace two fundamental pawns for the club. Of course, as per tradition, however, there is always someone who complains and it is the location of the photo shoot that ends up in the spotlight: “But the team of a seaside city that does the photo shoot in a swimming pool is quite embarrassing” , comments a user. But you know, in today’s football to get everyone to agree … it’s practically impossible!

