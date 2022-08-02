



Original title: my country’s computing power industry chain has initially formed upstream basic software and hardware-related industries to attract capital

With the continuous improvement of my country’s scientific and technological strength, the development center in the field of information technology has gradually entered a new era with computing power as the core from information storage. According to the “2021-2022 China Computing Power Construction Network Communication Analysis Report” (hereinafter referred to as the “Report”) released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on July 31, in recent years, the construction of my country’s computing power facilities has been progressing in an orderly manner, and many Chinese companies are in related fields. The field has a leading edge. However, the problem of “stuck neck” of some key technologies is still an industry pain point of public concern, and the overall energy consumption and carbon emissions of computing infrastructure cannot be ignored.

High-end chip technology is in urgent need of breakthrough

The “Report” pointed out that my country’s computing power industry chain has initially formed, covering the upstream industry consisting of facilities, equipment, software suppliers, and network operators, and the infrastructure consisting of basic telecommunications companies, third-party data center service providers, and cloud computing manufacturers. The midstream industry is the downstream industry composed of Internet companies, industrial companies, and users in various industries such as government, finance, and electric power. In the field of high-end chips such as processors and memories in the upstream hardware industry, domestic chip products do not have competitive advantages, and there is still a big gap with foreign manufacturers in terms of data processing speed, power consumption, and latency.

Wu Quan, founding partner of Huaxin Jintong Investment Fund, told the “Securities Daily” reporter that the upstream of the computing power industry chain is mainly composed of computing power-based software and hardware related industries, including chips, servers, switches, optical modules, routers, operating systems, etc. With great growth potential and broad innovation space, it is also an area where capital and large funds are actively involved.

Wu Quan said: “my country’s computing power industry’s upstream high-end chip technology needs to be broken through urgently, and the modernization level of some midstream industries needs to be improved. As an important platform for financing new technology enterprises, the Science and Technology Innovation Board, together with the Beijing Stock Exchange and the Growth Enterprise Market, is the computing power board. Downstream enterprises provide financing support to supplement the shortcomings of my country’s computing power industry chain through capital strength, and further improve the level of my country’s computing power infrastructure construction.”

In addition, the “Report” also stated that my country’s current computing power construction is still constrained by the goals of carbon neutrality and carbon peaking. First, the policy is becoming stricter in the construction policy and energy consumption management of computing power facilities. Second, under the background of “dual control” of energy consumption, the enthusiasm of local governments to build high-energy computing facilities is decreasing.

Wu Qi, executive director of the Wuxi Digital Economy Research Institute, told the Securities Daily reporter that China continues to increase the construction of computing power infrastructure, but also to take into account the environment and energy consumption. Enterprises and facilities with small scale, high energy consumption, and slow technological updating will be eliminated, and products with high power utilization efficiency will be the mainstream of the computing power market in the future.

The flow of data resources generates greater value

The outline of the “14th Five-Year Plan” clearly pointed out that it is necessary to accelerate the construction of a national integrated big data center system, strengthen the intelligent scheduling of computing power, and build a number of national hub nodes and big data center clusters. The project has been launched in an all-round way, and all localities have implemented new infrastructure projects according to local conditions to stimulate the vitality of the digital economy.

The “Report” also stated that new infrastructure projects represented by big data centers are advancing non-stop in many places across the country. Statistics from the National Development and Reform Commission show that in the first four months of 2022, among the 10 national data center clusters across the country, 25 new projects were started, and the number of racks in the national hub node data center exceeded 540,000 standard racks, driving investment in all aspects to exceed 540,000. 190 billion yuan. Among them, the investment in the western region increased by 6 times compared with the same period of last year. During the “14th Five-Year Plan” period, it is expected that the investment in big data centers will increase at an annual rate of more than 20%, and the cumulative investment in various aspects will exceed 3 trillion yuan.

Zheng Lei, chief economist of Samoyed Cloud Technology Group, said in an interview with the “Securities Daily” reporter that the “East and West Calculation” project builds a new computing power network system integrating data centers, cloud computing and big data. To the west, computing power to the east”, transforming the computing power demand in the east into a growth force in the west, solving the current situation of unbalanced supply and demand of computing power resources in the east and west of my country, and driving the coordinated development of the national digital economy. At present, the enthusiasm of all parties for construction continues to be high, and the construction of computing power network is in full swing, but after the completion of the data center, it is necessary to allow the flow of data to generate greater value.

Zheng Lei said: “With the construction of infrastructure, based on the cross-provincial and cross-border flow of computing power, it is necessary to establish basic rules such as supervision on the one hand, and to revitalize data resources and enable data transactions on the other hand. Autonomous driving, digital medical care, digital Data sharing in the fields of finance and industry is an important starting point. However, due to the data ownership problem in the legal aspect, the decentralized data storage and high-speed and high-throughput computing also need to be upgraded in terms of technology, and this field still needs to be further developed. At present, capital pays more attention to the subdivisions that can generate economies of scale, such as cloud services, big data artificial intelligence applications, and is willing to invest and incubate in blockchain, industrial Internet, privacy computing, system software, etc.”

Shen Yimin, executive director of Sichuan Industrial Big Data Application Research Institute and professor of Chengdu Institute of Technology, said that only data resources that have been quantified can complete the proof of data rights and interests, and enter the process of uploading, sharing and delivery of data property rights, thereby promoting high-value data. Transactions allow the real flow of data resources to generate greater value.

