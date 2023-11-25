Black Friday in Venezuela turned into chaos as long lines and fights broke out in stores across the country. Despite the economic challenges facing the nation, Venezuelans flocked to shopping centers to take advantage of the Black Friday offers.

According to El Nacional, some of the products that Venezuelans purchased the most during the Black Friday sales included electronics, clothing, and household items. The average spending during the shopping event was also reported to be high, with many consumers eager to snag the best deals.

However, there have been myths surrounding Black Friday in Venezuela, leading many to question the authenticity of the offers. NTN24 investigated whether the discounts were real and found that some stores indeed offered substantial savings, while others were found to inflate their prices before applying a small discount.

In response to the overwhelming turnout for Black Friday, shopping centers implemented special measures to ensure the safety of shoppers and employees. El Nacional reported that security personnel were deployed to manage the crowds and prevent any further altercations.

El Pitazo covered the Black Friday offers in Venezuela, highlighting the deals available to consumers on November 24th. With so much buzz surrounding the event, Google News provided full coverage of the Black Friday mayhem in Venezuela.

Overall, Black Friday in Venezuela was marred by long lines, fights, and a mix of genuine and inflated discounts. Despite the challenges, many Venezuelans were able to take advantage of the Black Friday offers and snag some great deals.