The new boom in artificial intelligence brought by the artificial intelligence research laboratory “Open AI” and the chatbot model “ChatGPT” launched by the company have sparked debates about the economic benefits of this new technology in the field of business and its impact on the workforce. Controversy over the negative impact of the market.

There are many jobs that could benefit from this kind of artificial intelligence, such as customer service, all kinds of programming, advertising departments, and secretarial jobs that require communicating with customers and solving their problems.

On the other hand, the forecast of Forbes magazine in the United States shows that artificial intelligence may take over the jobs of nearly 1 billion people around the world in the next ten years.

According to the Forbes magazine report, that could result in the loss of nearly 375 million jobs.

Microsoft appears to be aware of the future of artificial intelligence and has therefore decided to strengthen its partnership with “Open AI” by investing $10 billion in the company.

Meanwhile, Google, whose revenues are estimated at $257 billion in 2021, is under threat as “ChatGPT” could emerge as a search engine replacement.

Communication Platform Interaction

The chatbot “ChatGPT” has drawn a lot of attention from the pioneers of the communications platform to the future of jobs and the economy.

Critics believe that most routine jobs will be threatened, and such workers will easily lose their jobs. Similarly, creative jobs such as writing and design may also be threatened, because according to the survey and verification conducted by the relevant agencies of Al Jazeera , artificial intelligence has so far shown a huge advantage in such tasks.

Experts say artificial intelligence control of all kinds of work is on the horizon — a technology that is still evolving and will gradually increase its capabilities until it can perform these kinds of jobs without major errors.

Many people have recognized the ability of artificial intelligence to replace ordinary jobs, but its ability to replace creative work has caused widespread disagreement on various platforms. Some believe that no matter how advanced artificial intelligence is, human creativity cannot was replaced.

One of the designers wrote that he thought AI would take over low-skilled people’s work in the design process, but not beyond that level, while higher-level design tasks remained in the hands of professional designers, while Such tools can only play a certain auxiliary role in this process.

Janette Machuca, an e-marketing expert, commented in a tweet that although AI has the potential to automate some jobs, it will still create more opportunities in different fields and it may only change some jobs nature, and the staff just have to try their best to adapt to this new way in the process.

Some point out that artificial intelligence alone won’t take away anyone’s job, but that those who can use and control artificial intelligence will play a leading role in such things in the future.

On the other hand, many people expressed their concern about the impact of this incident on the economy. Among them, financial analyst Reed Jerome commented, “If artificial intelligence will take our jobs, then major companies should design Products that can be bought by artificial intelligence, because we all have no money at that time.”

In addition, there are some tweets that artificial intelligence will reshape the face of the global economy. In this case, the nature of labor and the nature of managing the economy itself will undergo huge changes.

the critical role of humans

Digital marketing researcher Jawad Shafadi said, “With the advent of artificial intelligence, many occupations in the future will disappear from the labor market, but humans will still play a key role in many jobs, especially in those related to humans. areas such as physical and mental health, engineering and education.”

In an interview with Al Jazeera, he added that it is the responsibility of governments to adapt their education and training programs to keep pace with this huge technological development to prepare people for future careers such as programming, digital marketing, data analysis, etc. Wait.

Shafadi asserts that future occupations of this type will reduce the human presence in them, but humans still play a key role in planning, organizing and following up. He also warned that the future will have no sympathy for anyone who falls behind such a rapid technological shift.

It is predicted that by 2030, the artificial intelligence market size is expected to reach 13 trillion to 15 trillion US dollars, while in 2020, this figure is only 65 billion US dollars.

According to a report published by McKinsey, artificial intelligence has the potential to increase global GDP by 1.2% per year. In the past 4 years, the number of organizations and companies applying artificial intelligence has increased by 270%.

The future of the labor market

On the other hand, economist Nouvel Nasiri said that artificial intelligence will have a major impact on the future of the labor market as it will lead to a change in the proportion of human jobs, some of which will be replaced by robots.

He also added that currently, humans hold 88% of jobs globally, while machines account for 12%, however, this ratio is expected to change and move in favor of machines, therefore, in In the next 20 years, the number of jobs occupied by humans will become a minority, accounting for only 47% of the total.

The economic analyst also said in an interview with Al Jazeera that, according to Oxford Economics, robots will take over more than 20 million manufacturing jobs by 2030. At the same time, the World Economic Forum also pointed out that the role of automation may also lead to the loss of 75 million jobs.

He also expressed his belief that countries should quickly adapt to the rapid development of artificial intelligence technology, especially in the field of providing many innovative jobs that did not exist in the past. He also pointed out that the future jobs that humans currently know only account for 40% of the total number of jobs. .

Some economic projections suggest that new technologies may bring 133 million new jobs to humans that they don’t yet know about, Nasiri said.

But he also explained that artificial intelligence helps humans avoid tasks that pose a threat to their lives, such as monitoring nuclear reactors and disposing of their waste, mine clearance and space exploration. In addition, artificial intelligence can also be helpful in areas such as entrepreneurship, and help track stock and financial market indices to gain precise insights based on numbers and data, achieve multiplier profits, and change the financial and business environment. In addition, AI can also help diagnose and treat diseases.