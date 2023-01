Listen to the audio version of the article

There’s a lot of talk about ChatGPT. For usability it seems by far the best designed AI software yet. The one who can lead the way. And it is no coincidence that OpenAI, the parent company of the chatbot of the moment, has ended up in the crosshairs of giants such as Microsoft. And that its valuation now fluctuates around 30 billion dollars, a figure that would make it one of the most valuable artificial intelligence companies in the world. In the meantime, however, there is to be recorded a …