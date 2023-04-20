Home » Government – ​​Bundestag advises Union application for committee of inquiry on Warburg and Scholz
Business

Government – ​​Bundestag advises Union application for committee of inquiry on Warburg and Scholz

by admin
Government – ​​Bundestag advises Union application for committee of inquiry on Warburg and Scholz

View of the plenary session of the Bundestag Image: AFP

On Thursday, the Bundestag will deal for the first time with the demand of the Union faction to set up a committee of inquiry into the tax affair surrounding the Hamburg Warburg Bank.

On Thursday, the Bundestag will deal for the first time with the demand of the Union faction to set up a committee of inquiry into the tax affair surrounding the Hamburg Warburg Bank (10:30). In this case, the question is why the Hamburg tax authorities have waived the repayment of unjustified tax refunds by the institute. The role of today’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), who used to be the mayor of Hamburg, will also be examined.

A quarter of the members of the Bundestag are required to appoint a committee of inquiry. This means that the Union can set it up on its own. A final decision in Parliament is expected in May. The committee has far-reaching powers: it can summon witnesses, request files and initiate investigations by the judiciary and administrative authorities in the taking of evidence, just as in criminal proceedings.

HOME PAGE

See also  Earn money, the shareholders want to donate!The company responded "Thank you very much", 13 times the big bull stock reminded the risk again_Risk Warning Announcement_Joan Medical_Products

You may also like

Schlein, “supercazzola” on the waste-to-energy plant: “A choice...

Stuttgart startup Flip builds Slack alternative for assembly...

Rome waste-to-energy plant, FdI overrides Pd and M5S:...

A Tesla order raised one family’s fortune to...

Wall Street: S&P 500 opens lower as Morgan...

Sentou: 29-year-old founds pubic hair startup – Business...

Venture capital, investments in Italian startups collapse

2023 Shanghai Auto Show | BMW i Vision...

Business Angels: These are the 10 most active...

Autovelox, Salvini: “Tools for making cash, new rules...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy