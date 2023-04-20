Government – ​​Bundestag advises Union application for committee of inquiry on Warburg and Scholz

On Thursday, the Bundestag will deal for the first time with the demand of the Union faction to set up a committee of inquiry into the tax affair surrounding the Hamburg Warburg Bank.

On Thursday, the Bundestag will deal for the first time with the demand of the Union faction to set up a committee of inquiry into the tax affair surrounding the Hamburg Warburg Bank (10:30). In this case, the question is why the Hamburg tax authorities have waived the repayment of unjustified tax refunds by the institute. The role of today’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), who used to be the mayor of Hamburg, will also be examined.

A quarter of the members of the Bundestag are required to appoint a committee of inquiry. This means that the Union can set it up on its own. A final decision in Parliament is expected in May. The committee has far-reaching powers: it can summon witnesses, request files and initiate investigations by the judiciary and administrative authorities in the taking of evidence, just as in criminal proceedings.

