Lollobrigida, the League distances itself on “ethnic replacement”. Hundred: «Really bad words»

«ethnic substitution”. The formula used by the Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida in reasoning on the birth rate, employment and the presence of foreign workers in Italy, has sparked harsh controversies on the part of the opposition, led by the Democratic Party, but not only. After a day, yesterday, characterized by the comment of the dem secretary Elly Schlein, who defined Lollobrigida’s words as “disgusting”, followed by as many reactions of indignation throughout the centre-left area, today it is also the allies.

Romeo: «An expression that lends itself to controversy»

“He used an expression that undoubtedly lends itself to controversy. We still continue to be interviewed on a daily basis. A word said not in the right, most correct way is enough for controversies to immediately mount ». So Massimiliano Romeo, leader of the League in the Senate, commented on Lollobrigida’s statements yesterday in Agorà on Rai Tre.

Hundred: «Really bad words»

«Minister Lollobrigida has uttered really ugly words, he has got the form wrong and often form is substance. But I do not consider his reasoning on the need to help Italian couples to have more children wrong ». Said the vice president of the Senate Gian Marco Centinaio (Lega), speaking on La7 in the program ‘L’aria che tira’. “I also believe – added Centinaio – that there is no need for 500,000 immigrants to do some jobs, especially in agriculture. We must rather help Italians to have a fair job with a fair salary».

Schifani: «I wouldn’t have said it»

«I wouldn’t have said it, human beings deserve respect beyond skin color and everything. There are essential rights. Minister Lollobrigida’s expression has aroused controversy, but I won’t go into that». Thus the president of the Sicilian Region, Renato Schifani, on Timeline on Sky TG24.

Rampelli: «Solidarity to Lollobrigida»

«I have known Minister Lollobrigida since he was 15 years old, the accusation against him of “white suprematism” is a colossal lie worthy of a lawsuit. My solidarity with him and the entire government. The left, blinded by the loss of power, by political marginalization and by the confusion of contents, is solely engaged in a sickly war of words. Personal stories or substance in the management of one’s role do not count, look for words on which to unleash futile media storms, often discrediting Italy’s image. They are happy like this…». Said the vice president of the Chamber of Deputies Fabio Rampelli of Fratelli d’Italia.

Rauti: «Words exploited»

“There is a demographic emergency and the Meloni government is the first to address it in structural and systemic terms by preparing a series of measures to remove the obstacles that prevent birth choices”. The Undersecretary of Defense and Senator of the Brothers of Italy, Isabella Rauti, told Tgcom24 today. «In this broader reasoning, the words of Minister Lollobrigida must be contextualised, which have been exploited – he points out – by a left affected by ideological prejudices and the victim of total hypocrisy. We do not think that immigration can be the only solution to the crisis in the birth rate and to the critical issues of the social security and pension system”. «In fact – adds Rauti – Minister Lollobrigida also said in your speech that immigration can be an opportunity for growth in the labor market but when the supply-demand mechanism is able to absorb it. And above all in compliance with the rules; the worst threat to regular immigration, in fact, is that of the irregular immigration waves that the Meloni government wants to stop”. On the subject of the birth rate, Rauti highlighted that «The finance law has allocated over one and a half billion in favor of free choices of maternity and paternity with the offer of services and tools for work-life balance. The Def also provides for further increases in the universal single allowance and, finally, we arrive today at the proposal of Minister Giorgetti who wants to eliminate some forms of taxation for families with at least two children”. For Rauti «the entry of more women into the labor market produces an increase in the gross domestic product and also means bringing Italy closer to the European average for female employment; to encourage this mechanism, the measures of the Meloni government are needed to support those who create and produce work ».

Cattaneo: «Lollobrigida clarified his words»

«Those of Minister Lollobrigida are words that I have heard several times during the electoral campaign, that same expression was repeated in the rallies and we were not scandalized. It’s a saying that I don’t use and wouldn’t use. But Lollobrigida has already clarified his thoughts, I don’t see the reason for all this fuss.’ Thus at Coffee Break, on La7, the deputy, deputy national coordinator and territorial organization manager of Forza Italia Alessandro Cattaneo.

