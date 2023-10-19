ChatGPT gets on board the French DS cars

Listen to the audio version of the article

ChatGPT’s artificial intelligence gets on board the cars produced by DS Automobilies. The French manufacturer is leading the way in the Stellantis group, and in the entire automotive panorama, by adding ChatGPT to its DS Iris on-board system. Is the new functionality offered to the first 20,000 registered users of the Iris DS system on DS3, DS4, DS7 and DS4? How much does ChatGPT cost on board the DS? In the pilot phase it will be free for the first six months

ChatGPT in auto

The arrival on board of ChatGPT will radically change the use of the voice assistant on board the French models. ChatGPT is a generative artificial intelligence model (GPT: Generative Pre-trained Transformer) that uses language models to understand and generate natural and fluid interaction. By learning from massive amounts of data, ChatGPT can answer a huge variety of questions and tackle new tasks. An example? Ask DS Iris what to visit in an afternoon in Bordeaux, list the most beautiful works preserved in the Louvre Museum, invent a quiz on your favorite topic or create a story for the children sitting in the back seats. To use it, simply say “OK IRIS” or press the appropriate button on the steering wheel.

The new feature can be activated instantly remotely via the DS Services Store, and is available in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain and Italy respectively in the languages ​​of the individual countries.

