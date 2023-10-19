olimpijakos partisan statement by Željko obradović | Sports

Željko Obradović spoke after the defeat against Olympiakos.

After all that, Željko Obradović analyzed the events from the floor.

“If you play overtime like we did, then you think you have a chance to win. We missed a big chance, but I want to congratulate Olympiakos on the victory,” Obradović began his presentation at the press conference.

Then he continued.

“The first half was a problem for us in lost balls and in the jump of the opponent. Despite that, we had a good result and only a minus of six points. I’m happy with the reaction in the second half, just some decisions we made, which were bad in the end, that’s why we lost the game.”

He then looked at the paper with the statistics and saw that Kaminski and Smailagić spent about 32 minutes together on the floor.

“Another important thing was that we played without Kaminski and Smailagic for too long because of the fifth man. That was a big problem for us. There are many key moments in the match, if you play well and two tall players have to go out because of five personal… If you look at the stats, we played a total of 13 minutes without tall players. That’s a lifetime in basketball, those 13 minutes.”



“That’s why we lost the match!” Obradović looked at the paper, then raised his voice: “You see, those 13 minutes…”

Olympiakos scored a total of 53 points against Armani, and then added 49 to Partizan at halftime, Greek journalists were interested in whether that had an impact on the final outcome.

“I already explained what was the problem in the first half, too many easy points after our turnovers, then they had two or three offensive rebounds each, that gave them more opportunities. They scored 10 points in the third quarter, and there is a reason for that. Basketball is a game of many things. If you control the offensive, you play better defensively. We changed things in the second half, it wasn’t enough,” concluded Obradović.

