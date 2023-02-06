Home Business ChatGPT passed the Google Level 3 entry test: the annual salary of 180,000 US dollars offer “get it”
Business

ChatGPT passed the Google Level 3 entry test: the annual salary of 180,000 US dollars offer “get it”

by admin
ChatGPT passed the Google Level 3 entry test: the annual salary of 180,000 US dollars offer “get it”

Recently, ChatGPT has almost become synonymous with artificial intelligence technology in front of the public. It can chat with people, help write speeches and even papers, and is almost omnipotent.

So,How strong is ChatGPT?

Recently, Google conducted an internal test,The results showed that ChatGPT was able to complete Google’s Level 3 engineer entry test.

It is reported that L3 corresponds to Google’s junior software engineer, which is suitable for new college graduates and those who are engaged in coding for the first time, with an annual salary of about 180,000 US dollars (about 1.222 million yuan).

this means,In terms of development, ChatGPT has already performed on par with most practitioners who have just entered the job.

Interestingly, facing the question of “Will ChatGPT replace programmers”,ChatGPT itself answered this way:

“No, ChatGPT will not replace software engineers, ChatGPT is a tool that can assist with certain tasks, but it cannot fully replace the creativity, problem-solving and critical thinking skills of human software engineers. Also, ChatGPT requires human Supervision and guidance are required to function effectively.”

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Responsible Editor: Nai He

See also  Takehiko Inoue's new theatrical version of "Slam Dunk" surpassed 5 billion at the Japanese box office: beat "Avatar 2"

You may also like

Bologna airport: almost 600,000 passengers in January (+86.4%...

Labellers, Sidel takes over the Makro valance

Ultra Narrow Bezels and Chin!OnePlus Ace 2 real...

Btp Italia, new issue indexed to the inflation...

Pnrr, the Court of Auditors: “So Italy takes...

Resolution 13 of 12/12/2022 – Resolution of expropriation...

Btp Italia, new issue from 6 to 9...

The cheapest range-extending SUV Sway Tiger EDi with...

Cameroon: a laboratory in Douala to stimulate the...

Case Cospito, not just mobsters. He also teams...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy