Recently, ChatGPT has almost become synonymous with artificial intelligence technology in front of the public. It can chat with people, help write speeches and even papers, and is almost omnipotent.

So,How strong is ChatGPT?

Recently, Google conducted an internal test,The results showed that ChatGPT was able to complete Google’s Level 3 engineer entry test.

It is reported that L3 corresponds to Google’s junior software engineer, which is suitable for new college graduates and those who are engaged in coding for the first time, with an annual salary of about 180,000 US dollars (about 1.222 million yuan).

this means,In terms of development, ChatGPT has already performed on par with most practitioners who have just entered the job.

Interestingly, facing the question of “Will ChatGPT replace programmers”,ChatGPT itself answered this way:

“No, ChatGPT will not replace software engineers, ChatGPT is a tool that can assist with certain tasks, but it cannot fully replace the creativity, problem-solving and critical thinking skills of human software engineers. Also, ChatGPT requires human Supervision and guidance are required to function effectively.”