Chelsea FC: An economic madness

It’s still a surreal statement: A move from Chelsea to Union Berlin in the East Berlin district of Köpenick is a sporting promotion these days. The “Iron” will appear in the Champions League for the first time in their club’s history next season – they could meet Real Madrid, Manchester City or Paris St. Germain. Not to Chelsea. The Londoners finished disappointingly 12th in the league.

It is therefore quite logically justifiable why David Fofana, as a striker at Chelsea FC, decided to go on loan to the Bundesliga this summer.

If you ignore the strange constellation of the two clubs, it’s a perfectly normal business in the multi-billion cosmos of football anyway. Considering what Chelsea have been up to on the transfer market lately, it’s a downright boring deal. Because what is happening at Stamford Bridge is nothing less than economic madness.

