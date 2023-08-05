They dismantle “the largest jihadist structure” in Spain dedicated to “indoctrinate” young people over the Internet

The two detainees shared audiovisual content, messages and slogans from the Islamic State on social networks that they themselves translated into Spanish.

The Spanish Civil Guard has reported the arrest of two men involved in “the largest known jihadist structure in Spain” for the indoctrination of young people and minors in a “massive” way through social networks, local media collect.

The detainees, identified as Salim HS and Hugo CM, were sent to provisional prison this Friday by the judge of the National Court on duty, María Tardón, accused of alleged crimes of membership in a terrorist organization, indoctrination asset and recruitment of young people and minors.

The men were arrested in Benavente (Zamora) and Cullera (Valencia), where they attracted and indoctrinated young people and minors through social networks, sharing audiovisual content, messages and slogans of the Islamic State that they themselves translated into Spanish.

The operation was carried out within the framework of an investigation opened in the middle of last year carried out jointly by the Information Service of the Civil Guard and the General Directorate of Territorial Security of Morocco (DGST).

Although the suspects were in distant provinces, they coordinated their virtual action, consisting of the production and dissemination of terrorist content, to identify and select those users most prone to radicalization. Subsequently, the young people became part of a private group that had dozens of users from more than ten provinces of the country and was administered by the two detainees.

The proselytizing activities transcended the virtual sphere, according to the investigations, as indicated by graffiti that appeared on public roads with slogans such as: “Dawlat al Islam Baquiyah”, which means “Islamic State remains and expands”.

The target of the indoctrination was 18-year-olds and minors, which, according to the Spanish authorities, indicates a clear desire to reach a especially vulnerable public to radicalization processes.

Specialist personnel in the attention and intervention with minor victims in a context of vulnerability have participated in the elaboration and design of actions on the potential victims that have been able to be identified.

