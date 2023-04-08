Jiangmen Daily News (Reporter/Tang Da Correspondent/Mo Xiaoqing) On April 7, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Secretary of the Party Group and Director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress Chen Anming met with the visiting Huawei Digital Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Huawei Digital Energy”) ) China President Zhou Jianjun and his party, the two sides held exchanges and talks on further deepening cooperation.

On behalf of the Municipal Party Committee and the Municipal Government, Chen Anming welcomed Zhou Jianjun and his party, congratulated Huawei Digital Energy on its achievements, and expressed gratitude to the company for its contribution to Jiangmen’s economic and social development. He pointed out that the digital economy is a new form of future economic development. General Secretary Xi Jinping and the Party Central Committee attach great importance to the development of the digital economy and raise it to a national strategy. As a new form of energy, digital energy is an important path to promote digital industrialization and industrial digitalization, and an important means to promote the development of digital economy. At present, Jiangmen is deeply studying and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, based on the goal of “carbon peaking and carbon neutrality”, focusing on cultivating “dual carbon” industries such as silicon energy, new energy batteries, and new energy storage, and taking the lead in building “dual carbon” industries. The new development model of carbon laboratory + double carbon industrial park has become a key layout city in Guangdong to promote the high-quality development of the new energy storage industry, which provides a broad development space and rich application scenarios for the cooperation between the two parties. It is hoped that Huawei Digital Energy will give full play to its leading advantages in the industry and the role of chain owners, deeply participate in the construction of the Jiangmen Double Carbon Laboratory, jointly create a public service platform for technological innovation, empower domestic new energy manufacturers, and open up a new digital energy track. At the same time, it has carried out in-depth cooperation with Jiangmen in the fields of photovoltaic power generation, intelligent energy management, new energy product testing, and construction of car charging piles to promote green changes in production and lifestyles and help Jiangmen achieve green, low-carbon, and high-quality development.

Zhou Jianjun briefly introduced the operation and development of Huawei Digital Energy in recent years, and expressed his gratitude to the Jiangmen Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government for their strong support to Huawei Digital Energy. He said that Huawei Digital Energy is the world‘s leading provider of digital energy products and solutions. It is committed to integrating digital technology and power electronics technology, developing clean energy and energy digitalization, promoting the energy revolution, and building a green and beautiful future. Jiangmen is an important energy base and manufacturing base in Guangdong Province. It has rich technology application scenarios and great potential for industrial development. It is expected to further deepen cooperation with Jiangmen, focus on scenario innovation, standard innovation, and quality innovation, and carry out cooperation with local enterprises and units related to the new energy industry. More comprehensive and in-depth cooperation will promote the industrial application of innovative technologies in Jiangmen scenarios, accelerate the green transformation of economic and social development, and create a Jiangmen model for building a “low-carbon society”.

Liu Jie, the city leader, Xiong Yihui, vice president of Huawei Digital Energy China, and Song Yisha, general manager of Huawei Digital Energy Guangdong, attended the event.