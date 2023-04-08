She goes her own way: According to her own statements, Cathy Hummels has survived the separation from her long-term partner Mats well.

The influencer and presenter Cathy Hummels wants to be sexy more often as a single, in her own words. “I’ve always liked to show myself in a bikini, but since I’ve been divorced and single a little more often,” said the 35-year-old of the German Press Agency in Munich before the start of the new season of the RTLzwei show “Kampf der Realitystars “, which she moderates.

“I just do what I want. I do what I enjoy and I’m also very, very grateful to my body for how it went through the divorce. That it has regenerated itself and that I’m physically better too .”

The 35-year-old and her ex-husband, soccer star Mats Hummels (34), divorced in 2022 after many years together. “Since I’ve been single, since I don’t have to be accountable to anyone for how and what I do, I do what I like and live how I want,” she said. Hummels said she had just received the keys to her new house in Munich’s Schwabing district, which she soon wants to move into with her son Ludwig. “A third person had a say in my old house, but now I’m the boss. And Ludwig for his room.”

