Home News Presenter: Cathy Hummels: Show sexy more often as a single
News

Presenter: Cathy Hummels: Show sexy more often as a single

by admin
Presenter: Cathy Hummels: Show sexy more often as a single

moderator
Cathy Hummels: Show sexy more often as a single

The influencer and moderator Cathy Hummels in Munich. photo

© Angelika Warmuth/dpa

She goes her own way: According to her own statements, Cathy Hummels has survived the separation from her long-term partner Mats well.

The influencer and presenter Cathy Hummels wants to be sexy more often as a single, in her own words. “I’ve always liked to show myself in a bikini, but since I’ve been divorced and single a little more often,” said the 35-year-old of the German Press Agency in Munich before the start of the new season of the RTLzwei show “Kampf der Realitystars “, which she moderates.

“I just do what I want. I do what I enjoy and I’m also very, very grateful to my body for how it went through the divorce. That it has regenerated itself and that I’m physically better too .”

The 35-year-old and her ex-husband, soccer star Mats Hummels (34), divorced in 2022 after many years together. “Since I’ve been single, since I don’t have to be accountable to anyone for how and what I do, I do what I like and live how I want,” she said. Hummels said she had just received the keys to her new house in Munich’s Schwabing district, which she soon wants to move into with her son Ludwig. “A third person had a say in my old house, but now I’m the boss. And Ludwig for his room.”

About “Battle of the Reality Stars”

dpa

#Subjects
See also  Screen pens - Domenico Starnone

You may also like

WILL PAYO CUBAS BE THE SALVATION OF THE...

Cease fire… and what about the hostilities?

Two occupants injured – Tiroler (17) crashes his...

ANDE signs contract for modernization, repowering and rehabilitation...

What kind of intelligence do you have? And...

Another test of North Korea’s undersea attack drone

Atlético Huila fell on a visit to Águilas

Criticism of the Corona policy – chief of...

China has started military exercises around Taiwan

The Classical Music Festival closes at the Teatro...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy