Chery Group sold 212,000 vehicles in November, a year-on-year increase of 111% – DoNews

Chery Holding Group Reports Record High Monthly Sales in November 2023

Chery Holding Group, a leading automotive company, has recently announced a significant milestone in its sales report for the month of November. According to a report by DoNews, the group sold a staggering 212,076 vehicles during the month, marking a remarkable year-on-year increase of 111%.

This achievement is particularly noteworthy as it is the second consecutive month during the year that Chery Holding Group has exceeded the 200,000 vehicle mark in sales, setting a record high in single-month sales. Furthermore, the group’s sales have shown consistent growth throughout the year, with an eleventh consecutive year-on-year increase.

The sales report also highlighted the impressive performance of Chery Group’s major passenger car brands—Chery, Xingtu, and Jietu. All three brands recorded a year-on-year “double” growth in November, with Chery brand sales reaching 147,916 vehicles, an increase of 109% compared to the previous year. Additionally, the group’s sales of major models, including Tiggo 7, Tiggo 8, and Arrizo 8, exceeded 20,000 units, contributing to the overall sales growth.

Chery Group has also made significant strides in the hybrid and electric vehicle market, unveiling new energy series such as the Chery Fengyun and Jietu Mountains and Seas Sequence. The group plans to launch a total of 19 new hybrid products within the next two years, further solidifying its position in the market.

In the mid- to high-end pure electric market, Chery’s high-end intelligent E0X electric platform has given rise to new models such as the Star Era ES and the Zhijie S7, which integrate advanced technologies for a superior driving experience.

Looking ahead to 2024, Chery Group remains committed to achieving high-quality development and setting ambitious growth targets. With a focus on new energy and intelligent products, the group is poised to continue its success in the automotive market.

As the year comes to a close, Chery Group’s remarkable sales performance in 2023 sets the stage for a promising future, with the company’s relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation driving its continued growth in the global automotive industry.

