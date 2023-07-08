Home » Chicco Testa: “Incentives for electric cars. Include bio fuels”
by admin
Testa: “Energy plan? The objectives envisaged are extremely challenging and, in my opinion, some are impossible without disruptive innovations”

A few days ago Head grainan internationally renowned manager and former president of Enel, wrote a very strong and disruptive tweet criticizing the government’s draft on the new energy plan. Affaritaliani.it contacted him to better understand what he meant by those words.

Do you think it is impossible to achieve the objectives of the energy plan?

“The objectives set are extremely challenging and in my opinion some are impossible without disruptive innovations. Let me give you an example. More than 6 million fully electric cars should be registered by 2030. Virtually the entire fleet of new cars purchased should be electric. Also with regard to the growth of renewables, the objectives are very high”.

