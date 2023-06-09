Home » Family Office Kontora with a new website and a specialized range of services
Family Office Kontora with a new website and a specialized range of services

Family Office Kontora with a new website and a specialized range of services

Kontora, the leading family office from Hamburg, presents its newly designed website and a range of services that take into account the different needs of wealthy individuals and organizations.

Kontora Family Office Website Relaunch (Bildquelle: Bild: aleksandr_samochernyi/Freepik)

Even if claims and requirements are always individual, three user groups often appear as one Family Office: Some are looking for holistic support, others support in administrative matters and still others access to investments. The renewed online presence shows how Kontora can be used as a full service family office, as a supplementary service office and as an investment office.

Full service family office with a comprehensive offer

With over 15 years of experience, Kontora offers comprehensive support for large assets. The clients are as diverse as the services offered – from families to newcomers to non-profit organizations. Kontora looks after its clients comprehensively, from strategic advice to the search and review of investments, right through to monitoring and administration. Everything is aimed at optimally developing assets and preserving them for generations.

Service Office supports with administration

Managing large assets can often be challenging, especially when it comes to administration and monitoring. Kontora therefore offers support in all administrative areas, from recording all assets to controlling and reporting. This service offers special added value for single family offices, public institutions and foundations who want to increase efficiency and concentrate on their core tasks.

Investment Office provides access

Kontora strives to identify and make accessible the world‘s best investments in every asset class for its clients. Some clients use this aspect of Kontora’s service portfolio to expand their own know-how with the competencies of the Kontora Investment Office. You benefit from an outstanding infrastructure and expertise, efficient risk management and attractive deals in the illiquid area.

dr Patrick Maurenbrecher, Managing Partner and CIO, explains: “The new Kontora website reflects our clear orientation and extensive expertise. It offers a deeper insight into the services offered, the specific needs of our clients and the philosophy of our company.”

The new website is now available at www.kontora.com reachable.

Image source: Image: aleksandr_samochernyi/Freepik

Kontora – We understand wealth.

Kontora is a leading independent family office for special assets.

Contact
Kontora Family Office GmbH
dr Patrick Maurenbrecher
Jungfernstieg 51
20354 Hamburg
+49 (0) 40 3290 888-0
+49 (0) 40 3290 888-60
adee5b4f0b9d29cebd5624528a9a2bf81c9ad29d
https://www.kontora.com

