Baby Steps announced by Devolver: it’s a crazy “walking simulator” in the truest sense of the term

Among the most absurd news announced during the Devolver Direct there was Baby Stepsa game that is presented in all respects as a real one “walking simulator”in which we are faced with one absurd story.

The protagonist of the game is Nate, a man evidently lacking in great qualities, used to living on the sofa and watching television, who at one point discovers he has a special power: the ability to put one foot in front of the other.

In this way, he finds himself the protagonist of an incredible adventure.

As visible in the trailer above, it is a outrageous adventure with Nate who finds himself, in all respects, learning to walk trying to measure his steps and stay balanced, crossing various settings and with particularly difficult obstacles, as well as making somewhat bizarre encounters.

From the creators of Ape OutQWOP and other assorted amenities, therefore also comes this crazy “walking simulator” which could really represent one of the strangest games of next year, with an output set for 2024 are PC and PS5.