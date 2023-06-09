Extra pounds on the belly? Eat these foods, so you lose them right away

To lose the pounds that accumulate on the belly, you need to know which foods to introduce into your diet.

Did the costume rehearsal not satisfy you? Do you want to remove that extra bacon that is not aesthetically pleasing to you? Proper nutrition is essential to stay fit and look in the mirror with satisfaction.

Eating well shouldn’t be done to follow a trend, avoid criticism or adapt to other people’s standards but to feel good about yourself. If you don’t like that too much bacon then it’s right to change to take foods that allow you to deflate the abdomen and acquire a healthier appearance.

Personal well-being is, in fact, closely linked to the foods one eats and to the elimination of harmful habits (smoking and alcohol as well as a sedentary lifestyle). Fats, too much sugar, fried foods, carbonated drinks “pollute” the body when they go overboard and it is necessary to limit their intake. To understand which diet to follow according to your needs, it is advisable to consult an expert nutritionist but, first of all, let’s delve into which one is proper nutrition to get rid of the belly.

Remove the extra pounds on the belly: what foods to eat

Body fat can be decreased by following a balanced diet with lots of foods capable of deflating the abdomen. Among the tricks to remove the extra pounds on the belly is that of aAdd foods with low fermentative power and chew very slowly to aid ingestion and digestion. It is said that a mouthful should be chewed at least 36 times before ingesting it.

Here are the elements to include in the diet to deflate the abdomen:

the fresh fruit such as blueberries, strawberries, bananas, red fruits capable of promoting diuresis, of donating energy and healthy sugars being rich in vitamins, water and mineral salts. They also have an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory action. Also excellent are kiwis, grapefruit, melons, lemons and oranges for draining and digesting,

the dried fruit such as walnuts, almonds, pine nuts, hazelnuts, pumpkin and sunflower seeds, peanuts and sesame. They contain a high nutritional potential and are a great source of protein, mineral salts and give a sense of satiety,

the draining greens such as radishes, artichokes, asparagus, fennel as well as celery, carrots, lettuce, green beans, tomato, spinach and chard. Basil, mint, thyme, cumin, rosemary, fennel seeds and ginger are also good for improving digestion.

fiber-rich cereals to replace carbohydrates (corn, millet, quinoa, oatmeal),

(corn, millet, quinoa, oatmeal), dairy and protein like meat and fish but lean. Yes to eggs, tofu and soy. Dairy products are better with zero fat.

Let’s also remember the importance of hydration to drain and cleanse the abdomen. Also useful are deflating herbal teas such as those with fennel. Finally, the intake of legumes should be avoided which swell like apples, pears, peaches, apricots, plums and plums.