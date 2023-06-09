Home » SQEX’s new mobile game “Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis” Sephiroth is the protagonist, and the beta test starts simultaneously with the pre-login
SQEX released the mobile game “Final Fantasy: Ever Crisis” during the “Summer Game Fest”, and announced that iOS and Android are now open for pre-registration, and can also register for closed beta testing.

At first glance, the style is a bit similar to the style of “Crisis Core”. “FF: Ever Crisis” features a new original story, and complements “Final Fantasy VII” and “CRISIS CORE -Final Fantasy VII-“.

The story describes the experience behind the fledgling hero Sephiroth. The game covers various skills, summoned beasts, extreme moves and other elements, enjoys beautiful game screens, and brings operability realized on mobile devices.

Closed test and pre-login run at the same time

The closed beta starts from now until June 28 at 22:59 (Taiwan time). Players can participate through the official website or directly log in to the event page (link).

Those who want to participate in the Beta closed test must hold a Square Enix Members account and live in Japan. The system will draw 5,000 people from iOS and Android platforms on July 6, a total of 10,000 users will participate.

Incidentally, the mobile phone is recommended to provide more than 8GB of storage space.

The pre-login event started simultaneously, with more than 770,000 people and 1 million people, who can get benefits such as 5-star weapons and 5-star weapon confirmation gashapon coupons (event page).

2023-06-09_041347

2023-06-09_041345

Put a Sephiroth Town Tower at the end.

2023-06-09_041408

