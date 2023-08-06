Chick-fil-A Gives Puerto Rican Customers Free Breakfast to Introduce New Menu

Title: Chick-fil-A Offers Free Breakfast to Puerto Rican Customers at Select Locations

Chick-fil-A, renowned for its delicious chicken offerings, has announced an exciting promotion for its Puerto Rican customers. From Monday, August 7 to Wednesday, September 13, patrons visiting Chick-fil-A restaurants in Los Filtros, Plaza del Sol, Humacao, and Hatillo during breakfast hours on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays will receive a complimentary Chick-fil-A or Chick-fil-A Four-Piece Chicken Biscuit or Chick-n-Minis Chick-fil-A. This offer can be availed at the restaurant or via the drive-thru.

Expressing their enthusiasm to introduce Chick-fil-A’s esteemed brand in Puerto Rico, Cris Romero, the operator of Chick-fil-A Humacao, said, “We are very excited to be able to show our gratitude to the Puerto Rican community with the first Chick-fil-A food offering on the island. We look forward to brightening our valued customers’ mornings and continuing to serve you breakfast.”

In addition to the delectable Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit and Chick-fil-A Chick-n-Minis, the participating restaurants also offer a diverse range of breakfast items on their menu. One such exclusive item is the Chick-fil-A Breakfast Plate, available only in Puerto Rican stores. This breakfast plate includes scrambled eggs, a Chick-fil-A buttermilk biscuit, hash browns, and a choice of chicken strips, bacon, or sausage.

To complete the breakfast experience, customers can enjoy a cup of coffee made from 100% locally grown and roasted beans sourced from Puerto Rico. Chick-fil-A Team Members are trained as baristas to expertly hand-brew four types of coffee: latte, cortado, Americano, and espresso.

It is important to note that customers must be present to redeem the offer, and it is limited to one per person, per day, until the available products are exhausted. Customizations are not available for this promotion, and no purchase is necessary. The offer will be valid for the first 1,000 people to claim it each day during the promotional period.

Chick-fil-A aims to provide their loyal Puerto Rican customers with a memorable breakfast experience while showcasing their gratitude and commitment to serving the community. Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy a free breakfast and discover the delectable offerings of Chick-fil-A at participating locations.

