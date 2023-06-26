Alija Hrustic and son Mehed

Child killed by his father, the Cassation: “Torture and systematic beating”

The reasons for the sentence of 13 January were filed today with which the supreme court ruled that a new appeals process will be needed to re-evaluate the allegations of torture and willful homicide, as well as ill-treatment, against Alija Hrusticaccused of having killed his own 2-year-old and 5-month-old son in May 2019. The picture anticipated by Ansa is chilling. The man would have put in place a “systematic beating, despite the conditions of fragility and impaired defense of the child”, with “corporal” suffering inflicted with “serious and prolonged physical and moral suffering”, with “burns”, “bites, kicks, slaps, punches” and “degrading treatment for the dignity of the child”.

The Supreme Court annuls the verdict of the Court of Appeal

The sentence with which the Court of Appeal of Milan had excluded the crime of torture by reclassifying the voluntary homicide in multiple aggravated ill-treatment culminating in death has been cancelled. Hrustic was sentenced to only 28 years of the sentence. The Supreme Court explains that with regard to “conducts of torture”, i.e. those “carried out on the night of 21-22 May 2019” and those “carried out in the days immediately preceding the death”, it is “behaviours blatantly exceeding the causal normality, which have led to additional bodily suffering in the victim”. And therefore the second degree verdict would be vitiated by a violation of the criminal law and by a manifest illogicality of the motivation”.

