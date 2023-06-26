Frequent nosebleeds, that’s when you need to go to the emergency room

Nosebleeds can be very common for some people. Often there is no risk, but in some cases it is important to rush to the hospital.

Nosebleeds happen more often than expected at all ages. In most cases this unexpected is not an issue to worry too much about, especially since the amount of blood that comes out is minimal and what determines it is not at all alarming.

Epistaxis: when it is necessary to go to the emergency room – (tantasalute.it)

In fact, doctors say that epistaxis is due to small traumas, infections or the habit of picking your nose. There are also those who have fragile capillaries, so for the slightest sudden movement the blood begins to flow out.

Obviously, if the thing is continuous, a medical opinion is necessary, to understand exactly what it is. Below we will understand when is the right time to rush to the hospital.

When to go to the hospital

The most common causes for children are small traumas or dryness of the mucous membrane. In adults, however, other factors are added. For example, those who use nasal medications may run into this condition more often. Furthermore, abundant epistaxis can also occur due to trauma to the bones of the nose or septum, or even for perforations of the septum. Finally there is also the possibility of viral rhinosinusitis and tumors.

Nosebleeds: when you need to worry – (tantasalute.it)

The first thing to do when this happens is to avoid tilting your head back. The reason is that this action helps inhaling blood into the airways. So what you have to do first is to stand with your head bent forward, then move on to blowing your nose forcefully. Then it helps a lot to press the nose between two fingers, so that the nostrils close, remaining in this position for five minutes. It is essential to try to calm down this will make it easier to fix the problem. Finally you can add the nasal ointment to give further relief.

At this point if the bleeding does not stop you need to go to the emergency room. Here the doctors will do an anterior tamponade with a swab that will be left for about 72 hours. This operation is painful especially if the nasal septum is deviated. For milder cases, absorbable materials are used that do not need to be removed. If, on the other hand, there is severe blood loss in the back, more important work must be done. If the blood also descends towards the pharynx, the tamponade is deeper and more complex. The materials can be various, but in some cases they can also opt for a check in the operating room.