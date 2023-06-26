Football World Cup 2023: DFB does not pay the German women their own bonus

football World Cup

DFB does not pay women their own World Cup bonus

Status: 12:07 p.m. | Reading time: 3 minutes

“Not our claim” – national coach is dissatisfied despite the friendly win

After the narrow win against Vietnam in the penultimate test match before the World Cup, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg spoke plainly. The national coach struggled with her team’s “lack of basics” – and has two theories for her team’s performance.

In four weeks, the German national team will start the World Cup in Australia. The women get high bonuses if they win. However, only from Fifa, the DFB, on the other hand, is holding back.

Things are not going well with the German national team. Four weeks before the start of the World Cup, the women struggled to a weak 2:1 against Vietnam. “There is still a lot of work to be done in all areas. We’re maybe at 40 percent, we have three space units,” said Martina Voss-Tecklenburg. The national coach has exactly one month to prepare her team for the World Cup opener against Morocco. In the current form, the world title is not an issue. Nevertheless, the possible title bonus is discussed again.

The German Football Association (DFB) will not pay its soccer players at the World Cup any prize money beyond the FIFA bonuses. This was confirmed by the DFB and referred to the payments from the world association. For the World Cup title at the tournament from July 20th to August 20th in Australia and New Zealand, the players would each get 252,000 euros. Last year, the DFB offered 400,000 euros to German men for a triumph in Qatar. After the embarrassing elimination of Hansi Flick’s team in the preliminary round, the DFB did not have to face the embarrassment of having to pay out the bonuses.

Although the DFB does not pay an extra bonus, the World Cup title should also be worthwhile financially for Sarai Lindner and the German team

Quelle: Getty Images/Alex Grimm

Fifa recently announced that for the first time at least $30,000 (around €28,000) will be paid out to each female player. At the end of the day, the 23 world champions each received $270,000, a total of more than $6.2 million (around EUR 5.8 million).

DFB could get 3.7 million euros from Fifa

Even Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who called for equal pay for men and women from the DFB, had been involved in the debate about equal pay since last year’s European Championships in England. Fifa’s action saves the DFB further negotiations with the team council around Popp. For the players, the suspended amounts are a quantum leap – even if they don’t come close to those of the men: they each received 30,000 euros for reaching the EM final in 2022. There would have been 60,000 for the title.

Here you will find content from Twitter

Many national players had recently emphasized that the debate was primarily about reasonable salaries throughout the Bundesliga and about “equal play”, i.e. the same training conditions. According to its President Bernd Neuendorf, the latter are now “one to one” for men and women at the DFB. “Of course we’re very happy about that,” said national player Sara Däbritz about the record bonuses. “Nevertheless, the focus on football is our priority.”

In the past, Fifa funds were only distributed to the respective national associations, which in turn determined their prize money for the teams themselves. Now the premiums are passed on directly to the World Cup players. The associations receive additional payments – the association of future world champions, for example, again over four million dollars (a good 3.7 million euros). Should Germany win the World Cup, the DFB will keep this money and not let the players share it.

At the World Cup, Fifa will pay out a total of 103 million euros – and thus still significantly less than last time for the men in Qatar: last year there was a total of 411 million euros.

