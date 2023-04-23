Child tax bonus, it would cost more than 88 billion a year

Il tax bonus for those who have children speculated by the Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti – and quantified in the ambitions by the Northern League undersecretary Massimo Bitonci – for families with at least two children it would cost the State more than 88 billion euros: this is what emerges from a research by This spa, company active in the fields of social and economic research. The introduction of a facilitation which provides for a deduction of 10,000 euros for each child for families with two or more children – underlines the research – would cost close to 88.2 billion.

There are 4,028,930 families with two children, those with three 829,884 and those with more than three children 145,663. The total number of families that could access the tax benefit is therefore 5,004,477, for a total of over 11.1 million children involved. Taking into account the distribution of per capita income and the related tax brackets, the study explains, the bonus of 10 thousand euros for more than 11 million children would be equivalent to a total annual cost for the state coffers of approximately 88.2 billion.

The greatest expenditure would be for families with two children (78.3 billion) while for those with three children the expenditure would be around 4.2 and for families with at least four children it would be around 5.7 billion. The greatest advantage in absolute terms would be for income brackets with more than 55,000 euros with average savings per family of 8,600 euros in the case of two children, 12,900 in the case of three children and 17,200 with at least four children.