China and France Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Relations and Cooperation

Wang Yi, the Foreign Minister of China, had a phone conversation with French Foreign Minister Colonna on August 18. During the call, Wang Yi highlighted the positive momentum in China-France relations and discussed plans for future cooperation.

Wang Yi noted that China and France have maintained a strong development in their bilateral relations this year. He mentioned the successful visit of President Macron to China in April, where the two leaders had fruitful discussions and laid out a blueprint for the future development of the relationship. Wang Yi expressed China‘s willingness to implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state and elevate the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries to a new level. He also mentioned that next year, which marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France, will be significant with the China-France Cultural Tourism Year and the “Olympic Year” in Paris.

Wang Yi emphasized the stability and continuity of China‘s policy towards Europe, considering it as an important pole in the multipolar world. He expressed support for France in promoting the European Union’s adherence to strategic autonomy and playing an active leading role in China-EU relations.

Foreign Minister Colonna extended sincere condolences to China regarding the recent flood disaster and expressed France and Europe’s commitment to strategic independence. Colonna emphasized opposition to the division of the world and rejected the concept of “decoupling and broken chains.” He valued the friendship between France and China, and emphasized the importance of the consensus reached by the two heads of state. Colonna expressed France’s willingness to deepen practical cooperation in various fields, build a mutually beneficial bilateral relationship, and contribute to the development of EU-China relations for international peace and stability.

During the conversation, the two ministers also discussed international and regional issues of common concern, including Ukraine and Niger.

The call between Wang Yi and Colonna signifies the ongoing commitment of China and France to strengthen their bilateral ties and promote cooperation in various fields.

