Home Business China Beidou Showcases Huawei Mate50 Message Communication Service Interface
Business

China Beidou Showcases Huawei Mate50 Message Communication Service Interface

by admin
China Beidou Showcases Huawei Mate50 Message Communication Service Interface

On the afternoon of September 6, the Huawei Mate50 series mobile phones that support the Beidou-3 short message communication service were officially released. In the Asia-Pacific region, mass users can use this mobile phone to send messages through the Beidou-3 short message communication service without a terrestrial network. The communication experience is better and more convenient. Today, the official public account of China‘s Beidou satellite navigation system popularized the short message communication service of Mate50.

access:

Alibaba Cloud 1-core 2G cloud server as low as 10% off, up to 500 yuan discount coupon

It is known that,With the support of Beidou-3 short message communication service, when users are in desert no-man’s land, in distress at sea, earthquake rescue and other environments without ground network signal coverage, they can use the mobile phone’s Changlian App to send text and location information sent outkeep in touch with the outside world, and support multiple locations to generate track maps.

Previously,The first domestic mobile phone Beidou short message communication radio frequency baseband integrated chip has been developed, and the “one-number dual-network” design of mass mobile phones with “no card change, no number change, and no additional peripherals” has been innovatively realized.for the first time in the world, the satellite communication capability of mass smart phones has been realized, and mass users in the Asia-Pacific region can enjoy the Beidou-3 short message communication service.

The results of satellite-ground integration solutions and technical solutions based on Beidou-3 short message communication service mark a new stage of development of Beidou-3 short message communication service from industry application to mass application.

See also  For the Vw Multivan it is time for the plug-in hybrid

The mobile phone message interface

You may also like

Apple’s new iPhone 14 debuts at the same...

Consecutively ranked No. 1 in edible fungi as...

FOL Trading USA: episode of 07.09.2022

From 0:00 on September 7th, the price of...

ECB, BTP and interest rates: Lagarde presses on...

Ԫֵ ܳ _йҾŻ

Google, CEO Pichai: “More efficient by 20% even...

iPhone 14 “ladder price increase”!Compared with the iPhone...

Wall Street: US futures try to recover, Treasury...

Dairy Industry Conference and D20 Summit Quancheng Opening...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy