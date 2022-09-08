On the afternoon of September 6, the Huawei Mate50 series mobile phones that support the Beidou-3 short message communication service were officially released. In the Asia-Pacific region, mass users can use this mobile phone to send messages through the Beidou-3 short message communication service without a terrestrial network. The communication experience is better and more convenient. Today, the official public account of China ‘s Beidou satellite navigation system popularized the short message communication service of Mate50.

It is known that,With the support of Beidou-3 short message communication service, when users are in desert no-man’s land, in distress at sea, earthquake rescue and other environments without ground network signal coverage, they can use the mobile phone’s Changlian App to send text and location information sent outkeep in touch with the outside world, and support multiple locations to generate track maps.

Previously,The first domestic mobile phone Beidou short message communication radio frequency baseband integrated chip has been developed, and the “one-number dual-network” design of mass mobile phones with “no card change, no number change, and no additional peripherals” has been innovatively realized.for the first time in the world, the satellite communication capability of mass smart phones has been realized, and mass users in the Asia-Pacific region can enjoy the Beidou-3 short message communication service.

The results of satellite-ground integration solutions and technical solutions based on Beidou-3 short message communication service mark a new stage of development of Beidou-3 short message communication service from industry application to mass application.

