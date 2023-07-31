Home » Mediobanca, record profit at over 1 billion. Insurance revenue boom (+26%)
Alberto nagel, CEO of Mediobanca

Mediobanca, accounts above expectations. Profit and revenue boom

Mediobanca closed the financial statements as at 30 June last with a Net income of 1.027 billion euros (+13%), revenues of 3.3 billion (+16%), beating the forecasts of the plan (3 billion) thanks to the strong positioning and diversification of business segments.

Il operating result 2022/2023 amounted to 1.621 billion (+25%), the Rote stood at 13% (two percentage points more than the previous year), the Cet1 as of last June 30 it was at 15.9% (+30 basis points year on year). In 2022/2023 there was a positive contribution from all sources of income: interest margin +22% to approximately 1.8 billion, with 504 million in the fourth quarter alone; stable the commissions to 844 million, while the volumes relating to the trading e all’insurance.

The commercial trend – specify a note of Mediobanca – “was robust and marked by an increasingly selective growth of risk-weighted assets, oriented towards value and lower capital absorption”. The Tfa they rose to €88 billion (+10% YoY), driven by AUM/AUA inflows which reached €59.8 billion (+16%). The customer jobs reached 52.5 billion, while funding activity “was extensive” and set a record of bond issues (7 billion in 12 months) of the last 10 years.

