China: DIHK: renunciation of trade does not bring positive change

China DIHK: Abandoning trade does not bring positive change



DIHK President Peter Adrian comments on China‘s importance as a trading partner. photo

© Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

The federal government is working on reducing dependence on raw materials from China, for example. The German economy supports this, but does not want to lose the Chinese sales market.

The German Chamber of Industry and Commerce (DIHK) has the importance china-4191934.html” rel=”noopener”>China as a market for German companies. DIHK President Peter Adrian told the German Press Agency in Berlin: “The Federal Government and the EU have understandable concerns that there will not be too great a dependency, which could ultimately also be disadvantageous for the economy. That is why the companies still want their supply chains diversify more.” Political support is important here. “At the same time, China is by far the most important market for German and European companies in Asia.”

Scholz: Reduce dependency

The federal government presented a national security strategy in mid-June, and a special China strategy is to follow. In the security strategy, China is identified as a partner, competitor and systemic rival. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) had emphasized that he did not want to detach himself from China, but that he wanted to reduce the risks of heavy dependence on raw materials, for example.

“It is in our mutual interest to ensure that economic activity in China is made possible within a reasonable framework,” said Adrian. China is also very dependent on good economic relations with Germany. “We are therefore working with the support of the Federal Chancellor to ensure that our companies are treated fairly on the Chinese market. China must at least grant the access that it is granted here.” Adrian traveled to China with a delegation at the beginning of June.

“Change Through Trade”

The DIHK President said on the motto “Change through trade” that this does not mean that it is automatic. “But I am more than skeptical whether doing without trade would lead to more positive change or a better world. On the contrary. Because when we exchange ideas, we can understand others better and convey parts of our values ​​and culture. But that we shouldn’t act in a missionary way – especially not as a German economy. Because we can only be successful in other parts of the world – like at home in our own market – if we are perceived there as do-it-yourselfers – and not as know-it-alls.”

There is a high level of sensitivity among companies when it comes to human rights. “The violation of human rights goes against both our European values ​​and our own code of honorable merchants,” said Adrian. “But when dealing with other countries, it is primarily a state task to point out human rights violations and to address what politicians also do. It’s more difficult for companies.”

dpa

#Subjects

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

