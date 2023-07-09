Ten tips against heat | > – Guide

Status: 07/07/2023 10:38 a.m

If the summer temperatures rise towards 30 degrees or more, many people no longer feel well. What helps against heat? With these tips, the high temperatures can be endured better.

The hottest hours of the day are in the afternoon. Then you shouldn’t be outdoors if possible. To keep your home or office pleasantly cool, ventilate at night and in the early hours of the morning. As soon as it gets warmer outside than inside, close the windows. If the windows face south, roller shutters or blinds help to keep out heat radiation. If they are mounted outside, the effect is noticeably greater than inside. Trick: Place a piece of fabric, such as a thin towel, over the window sash and clamp it when closing so that the pane is covered from the outside.

The windows in the bedroom should also remain closed during the day. Air out vigorously before going to bed. Even when the temperature is high, you should cover yourself and not sleep naked, otherwise there is a risk of catching a cold. A thin sheet will suffice instead of a blanket.

Move the air in the room

Having a fan in the room won’t lower the temperature, but it will help keep it moving. Sweat on the skin evaporates faster and cools the body. However, do not direct the air flow directly at the neck or head, otherwise there is a risk of catching a cold and tensing up the muscles. It is best not to run the fan permanently, but only run it from time to time.

Use evaporative cooling

When water evaporates, cold occurs. This effect can be used in the (bedroom) room if a large towel is hung damp on a drying rack. The evaporation of the water cools the air in the room. But this only works if the room is not too humid. The Federal Center for Health Education points this out. “If the humidity rises sharply, you have to ventilate briefly. Make sure that the towels don’t dry out completely, because then they heat up too”.

In the office, it is refreshing to occasionally spray some water on your face and arms from a spray bottle kept in the fridge.

Don’t set the air conditioner too cold

Air conditioning seems to be the perfect solution against the summer heat. However, it should not be set too cold – a maximum of six degrees lower than the outside temperature and no colder than around 22 degrees. An air conditioner also generates constant air movement and allows sweaty skin to cool down quickly. The devices only work well with the windows closed. Nevertheless, ventilate vigorously at least in the mornings and evenings.

Hydrate the body

Melons are also a good thirst quencher on hot days.

Sweating in summer is usually perceived as a nuisance. However, perspiration is necessary for the body so that it can regulate its temperature. Drinking a lot makes the body’s work easier. Adults should consume at least two liters a day, distributed as evenly as possible throughout the day. In the case of heavy sweating, it can also be twice as much. If you don’t drink enough, you get tired, get headaches and, in extreme cases, a circulatory system collapse.

Wear loose, airy clothing

Tight-fitting clothing does not allow air to reach the skin and reduces the cooling effect when sweating. Loose shirts and blouses as well as wide-cut pants and skirts made of natural fibers such as linen, cotton or silk and in light colors instead of dark are more suitable. In clothing that doesn’t cover much skin, you not only risk sunburn, but the sun also heats up your body more. Tip: A hat with a wide brim protects the head and face.

Lukewarm drinks cool better

An ice-cold drink is tempting in the summer, but not useful. Lukewarm or slightly chilled food quenches thirst better and does not put additional strain on the circulation. In addition to mineral or tap water, thin herbal teas and diluted fruit juices are also suitable as drinks. Sweet, high-calorie drinks such as lemonade and cola, alcoholic beverages, coffee and black tea are not suitable as thirst quenchers. Tip: A little lemon juice or a sprig of mint in a carafe gives water a fresh taste.

Choose light food

If you listen to your body, you will usually notice it yourself: When the temperatures rise, the appetite for heavy, greasy food decreases. Fruit, salads and vegetables should then be on the menu. Varieties that contain a lot of water, such as cucumbers, tomatoes or melons, contribute to a balanced fluid balance. Dairy products such as quark and yoghurt also taste particularly good when it is hot. Tip: If you don’t want to go without a warm meal, you can move it from midday to the evening and try out light dishes.

Don’t go in cold water for too long

A swimming pool or a bathing lake provide perfect cooling. However, if you arrive there heated, you should go slowly into the water and get used to the temperature first. When the body has cooled down enough that it reacts with tremors and blue lips, it is high time to leave the water. Children in particular often miss this point. A cool shower is also very refreshing. However, the water should not be too cold, otherwise the body will heat up even more afterwards. Tip: To cool down, run cold water over your forearms from time to time.

Sport only in the morning or in the evening

Sport is also important and healthy for the body in summer. However, it does not have to be top performance in the heat. If you move your training to the cool morning or evening hours, you protect your organism. Drink plenty of fluids during and after exercise and change sweaty clothing as soon as possible, otherwise your body will cool down. Tip: Functional clothing made from synthetic fibers reduces this effect and is better suited than a cotton shirt.

What helps with heat? The tips at a glance



Ventilate rooms properly Move the air in the room Don’t set the air conditioner too cold Drink a lot of water, not too cold Eat light food Wear airy clothing Use evaporation cooling Darken south-facing rooms Take a lukewarm shower instead of ice cold, don’t take a cold bath for too long Schedule sport in the morning or evening hours

