China Electricity Council: From January to May, the national inter-regional and inter-provincial power transmission has achieved year-on-year growth_Oriental Fortune Network

The China Electricity Council (hereinafter referred to as: China Electricity Council) released on the 21st a brief overview of the operation of the power industry from January to May in 2023: from January to May, the electricity sent across regions and provinces across the country achieved year-on-year growth.

From January to May, 295.5 billion kWh of electricity was transmitted across regions across the country, a year-on-year increase of 15.8%. Among them, North China sent 38.7 billion kWh to East China, a year-on-year increase of 46.4%; Northeast China sent 28.1 billion kWh to North China, a year-on-year increase of 84.5%; Central China sent 10.6 billion kWh to the South, a year-on-year increase of 42.1%.

From January to May, the provinces across the country sent a total of 661.9 billion kwh of electricity, an increase of 8.4% year-on-year. Among them, Shanxi sent 62.9 billion kwh of electricity, a year-on-year increase of 21.2%.

In May, 55.4 billion kWh of electricity was transmitted across regions across the country, a year-on-year increase of 1.3%. Among them, North China sent 7.1 billion kWh to East China, a year-on-year increase of 72.8%; Northeast China sent 6.3 billion kWh to North China, a year-on-year increase of 145.2%; Central China sent 2.7 billion kWh to the South, a year-on-year increase of 44.2%.

In May, the provinces across the country sent a total of 131.2 billion kWh of electricity, a year-on-year decrease of 2.1%.

In addition, the China Electricity Council said that from January to May, the power generation of power plants above designated size nationwide was 3,421.6 billion kwh, a year-on-year increase of 3.9%.

From January to May, the thermal power generation of power plants above designated size across the country was 2,420.6 billion kwh, a year-on-year increase of 6.2%. In terms of provinces, thermal power generation in six provinces including Guangxi, Yunnan, Hunan, Chongqing, Hainan, and Guizhou increased by more than 20% year-on-year, of which Guangxi and Yunnan grew by more than 30%.

From January to May, the national nuclear power generation capacity was 174.7 billion kwh, a year-on-year increase of 5.0%.

From January to May, the national grid-connected wind power plants generated 406.8 billion kWh, a year-on-year increase of 25.0%.

(Source of article: China News Network)

Article source: China News Network

Original title: China Electricity Council: From January to May, the electricity sent across regions and provinces across the country achieved year-on-year growth

Solemnly declare:Oriental Fortune publishes this content to disseminate more information, has nothing to do with the position of this site, and does not constitute investment advice. Proceed accordingly at your own risk.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

