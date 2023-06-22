The national government postponed the payment of the debt to the IMF: this is the reason

One of the main points that he had to address when the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, took office, is the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). National government sources reported that the other week will be paid the maturities to the IMF that operated today and Thursday, in search of advancing in an agreement in the negotiation that is carried out with the organism.

The Ministry of Economy will use a procedure to partially pay next Monday the payment of maturities to Washington, something that had been anticipated to the agency a couple of weeks ago as an alternative, according to sources from the Palacio de Hacienda.

Today and next Thursday were the dates scheduled by the program with the agency to execute the payment of the most onerous maturity of the quarter, of US$ 921 million and US$ 1,779 million on Thursday.

Official sources let it be known that since the negotiation is still open a full payment of those obligations was not raised on the table Rather, a partial payment will be made and the rest will be canceled later, when the disbursement has been made.

Economy sent the IMF a unified payment proposal at the end of the month, instead of the split payment, on which they expect a response from the agency for tomorrow.

In the event that the organization accepts the proposal of Economy there will be a second request that will propose making an advance of that currency transfer to Washingtoncalculated at about USD 1.9 billion, which would take place next Monday.

Source: Argentine News Agency





