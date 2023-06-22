Robots, UAVs, and “Brick-moving Superman” Join the Battle of Hangzhou Asian Games Logistics Center-Hangzhou Image-Hangzhou Net

Robots, UAVs, and “Brick-moving Superman” all joined the battle and the Hangzhou Asian Games Logistics Center was opened

Operators are wearing exoskeleton equipment to carry cargo.Photo by reporter Yu Biyin

On the 21st, the Hangzhou Asian Games Logistics Center was officially opened. This is one of the non-competition venues that will be delivered the earliest and will be the latest to end service for the Hangzhou Asian Games. In the morning of the same day, unmanned forklifts shuttled back and forth in the logistics center, and the drones slowly lifted off to check the goods in the warehouse. Several operators wore the same type of exoskeleton equipment as the movie “The Wandering Earth”, and instantly became “superman moving bricks”. Move the last few boxes of goods into the wagon. Immediately, the Asian Games trunk line car set off and drove to the Jinhua Sports Center Stadium, delivering the first outbound cargo for the Hangzhou Asian Games.

The Hangzhou Asian Games Logistics Center is called the “International No. 1” warehouse. It is constructed and operated by YTO, the official logistics service sponsor of the Hangzhou Asian Games. It is located in the core area of ​​the Linkong Economic Demonstration Zone in Xiaoshan District, Hangzhou, with a construction area of ​​over 72,000 square meters. It consists of two conjoined intelligent logistics warehouses in charge of domestic and foreign materials. (Download to the third edition)

(Following the first edition) A professional team composed of more than 700 people will manage the opening and closing ceremonies, timing and scoring, clothing, logistics and other materials in different areas. During the peak period of the Asian Games, the daily processing capacity here can exceed 1,000 tons. After storage, distribution, distribution, customs clearance coordination and distribution plan preparation and other logistics service guarantee processes, all kinds of Asian Games materials will be accurately delivered to various places from here.

It is reported that during the Asian Games, 6 competition cities, 45 national and regional delegations, 56 competition venues, nearly 100 training venues and reception hotels, more than 10,000 contestants and technical officials, more than 100,000 tons of Asian Games and The competition materials will be connected serially and in parallel by a huge logistics network.

The “International No. 1” warehouse has a number of “stunt skills”. According to Xin Zhaofei, head of the YTO Asian Games Logistics Command Center, photovoltaic power generation equipment is built on the roof of the warehouse. 1,845 high-efficiency monocrystalline silicon photovoltaic panels can generate more than one million kWh of electricity each year, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by more than one thousand tons. All paperless operations are adopted in the warehouse, and green and recyclable materials are used from storage pallets to packaging cartons. At the same time, it also introduced a variety of intelligent equipment such as patient-removal robots, unmanned forklift AGVs, inventory drones, and wearable exoskeleton equipment. According to reports, the wearable exoskeleton device can provide 30 kilograms of power, which will protect the user’s waist and legs after wearing it, and reduce the user’s carrying burden by 50%. In addition, the entire logistics center is also equipped with an Asian Games logistics information system, which ensures that the entire process of material allocation is visible, controllable, and traceable while scientifically allocating storage capacity in real time.

