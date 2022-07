On the evening of July 27, China Micro Semiconductor announced the online subscription situation and the winning rate. The company’s online pricing issuance has 4.919 million valid subscriptions and 44.743 billion valid subscription shares. The online pricing issuance rate is 0.03662809%. .

The company issued 63,000,000 shares this time, and the final online issuance volume was 16,388,500 shares, and the issue price was 30.86 yuan per share. According to the arrangement, the company will announce the results of the lottery on July 29, and the investors who have won the lottery must complete the payment subscription on the same day. (Data treasure)

The success rate of IPO subscriptions on the Science and Technology Innovation Board