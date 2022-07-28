The Municipal Health Commission this morning (July28date) notification:20227moon27DayFrom 0 to 24:00, 3 new local confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia and 11 asymptomatic infections were found in isolation and control.New confirmed cases of imported new coronary pneumonia9cases and asymptomatic infections27Examples are found in closed-loop control.

20227moon27DayFrom 0 to 24:00, 3 new local confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia were added.cured and discharged3example.

case1lives in Yangpu District,case2. Case 3, living in Baoshan District, all of whom are closed-loop isolation and control personnel in this city. During the period, the nucleic acid test results of the new coronavirus were abnormal, and the results of the CDC review were positive. After consultation with experts at the municipal level, the epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging examination results were combined, and a confirmed case was diagnosed.

20227moon27DayFrom 00:00 to 24:00, 11 new cases of local asymptomatic infections were reported.

Asymptomatic infection1lives in Jing’an District,Asymptomatic infection2lives in Yangpu District,Asymptomatic infection3lives in Minhang District,Asymptomatic infection4—Asymptomatic infected persons 10lives in Baoshan District,Asymptomatic infection11living in Jiading District, all of whom are closed-loop isolation control personnel in this city. During the period, the nucleic acid test results of the new coronavirus were abnormal, and the results of the CDC review were positive, and they were diagnosed as asymptomatic infections.

20227moon27Day0-24 hours,Through the port joint prevention and control mechanism, report9confirmed cases of imported new coronary pneumonia.cured and discharged6example, which is from Hungary1 case, 1 case from Austria, 1 case from Serbia, 1 case from UAE, 1 case from Canada, 1 case from Hong Kong, China.

case1Chinese nationality, studying in Japan, starting from Japan, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 24, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

case2—Case 4All are Chinese nationals, work in Russia, depart from Russia, take the same flight, andArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 24, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

case5Chinese nationality, studying in Canada, starting from Canada, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 25, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

case6Chinese nationality, working in the United States, starting from the United States, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 25, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

case7For Chinese nationality, visiting relatives in the United States,case8U.S. citizen, living in the U.S., case7. Case 8 departed from the United States, took the same flight, and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 26, 2022. After entering the customs, he was quarantined and observed, and symptoms occurred during the period. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

case9Australian nationality, living in Australia, departing from Australia, transiting through New Zealand, and arriving atArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 26, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

9Cases of imported confirmed cases have been transferred to designated medical institutions for treatment and have been trackedclose contact with the flight126People, all have implemented centralized isolation and observation。

20227moon27Day0-24:00, new imported asymptomatic infections27example.

Asymptomatic infection1. Asymptomatic infected persons 2All Chinese nationals, visiting relatives in the United States, departing from the United States, taking the same flight,Arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 21, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection3Chinese nationality, studying in Canada, starting from Canada, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 22, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection4For Chinese nationality, visiting relatives in the United States, departing from the United States, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 23, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection5. Asymptomatic infected persons 6All Chinese nationality, asymptomatic infection5 Work in the United States, asymptomatic infection 6 study in the United States, asymptomatic infection 5, asymptomatic infection 6 depart from the United States, take the same flight, arrive at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 24, 2022, and immediately after entering customs He was quarantined and observed in a centralized manner, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection7Chinese nationality, working in Australia, departing from Australia, transiting through New Zealand, and arriving atArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 24, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection8—Asymptomatic infected persons18All Chinese nationality, asymptomatic infection8 – Asymptomatic infected person 17Working in Russia, asymptomatic infected person18Studying in Russia, asymptomatic infected person8—Asymptomatic infected persons18Departing from Russia, on the same flight, onArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 24, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection19Chinese nationality, working in the UAE, starting from the UAE, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 25, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection20—asymptomatic infected persons 25All Chinese nationality, asymptomatic infection2– Asymptomatic infected persons 23Working in Singapore, departing from Singapore, asymptomatic infection24,Asymptomatic infection25Studying in the UK, departing from the UK, transiting via Singapore, asymptomatic infection20—asymptomatic infected persons 25Take the same flight onArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 25, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection26Chinese nationality, working in the United States, starting from the United States, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 25, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection27Chinese nationality, working in Cuba, departing from Cuba, transiting in France,Arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 26, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

27Cases of imported asymptomatic infections have been transferred to designated medical institutions for medical observation，trackedclose contact with the flight394People, all have implemented centralized isolation and observation。

20227moon27DayFrom 0 to 24:00, the asymptomatic infection will be released from medical observation22example, among which local asymptomatic infection17For example, overseas imported asymptomatic infections5example.

July 3, 2022 00:00 to July 2, 20227DayAt 24:00, a total of 148 cases were confirmed locally, 138 cases were cured and discharged, 34 cases were treated in hospital, and 0 cases died; 635 cases were asymptomatic infections. There are 0 suspected cases pending investigation.

as of20227moon27DayAt 24:00, the cumulative number of overseas imported confirmed cases was 4884For example, discharge from hospital4821For example, in-hospital treatment63example.Suspected cases to be investigated2example.