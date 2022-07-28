Home Sports Turin, quarrel between Vagnati and Juric: then clarification and peace
Turin, quarrel between Vagnati and Juric: then clarification and peace

There were moments of tension yesterday morning in Waidring between the grenade technician and the manager of the club’s technical area, who then explained: “We are two real people who say things as they are. After the fight we hugged.”

Moments of tension yesterday morning in Waidring, the Austrian village in the Bavarian Alps which in these days is hosting the second and last part of the Turin training camp. In the heart of the morning, the tones rose between the director of the technical area, Davide Vagnati, and the grenade coach Ivan Juric, in one of those moments of tension that can happen during a pre-season retreat. The quarrel broke out inside the hotel parking lot which has been hosting the whole group from Friday 22 July. Previously, the grenades had done the first part of the summer work in Upper Austria, in Bad Leonfelden. The episode that occurred yesterday was filmed by a person present at the time of the argument on a balcony of the hotel and, consequently, once it was published on the web, from yesterday evening, he began to make the rounds of mobile phones and of computers. Vagnati arrived in the Austrian training camp on Tuesday evening and yesterday followed the team’s friendly against Apollon Limassol. Already a few hours after the quarrel, between Juric and Vagnati there was a clarification with an apology. Vagnati, speaking to Sky, explained: “We are two real people who say things as they are. After the quarrel we hugged.”

