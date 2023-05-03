Challenges of the Cop-28 and the UAE

Do not speculate on your nation from the nations of the West

The Rasool-e-Hashmi nation is special in composition

This poem of Allama Iqbal is a universal and revolutionary advice. They want the self-respect of Muslim countries not to be hurt. May the auspicious dream of the Muslim renaissance be fulfilled and the divine desire of mankind to become a single nation be fulfilled. Pakistan and United Arab Emirates are side by side to achieve this great goal. Not one, many examples of this have come before the world. When United Arab Emirates as a sympathetic brother came to help Pakistan in the most difficult situation and held our hand.

There is no doubt that Pakistan is facing serious economic problems at present. In these circumstances, the President of the United Arab Emirates, Mr. Muhammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan, came to the aid of his brother. He won the hearts of Pakistanis by announcing the rollover of Pakistan’s $2 billion debt and an additional $1 billion loan. In a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Abu Dhabi, he expressed his views that he wants the development and prosperity of Pakistan. We want to see Pakistan as a leader in the world. Mr. Muhammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan also appreciated the historic relations between Pakistan and the UAE and the valuable services of the Pakistani community in the UAE. UAE plans to invest $1 billion in gas, energy, health, biotechnology and e-commerce sectors in Pakistan. Agricultural technology and logistics sectors are also included in it.

In fact, this relationship of love, brotherhood and friendship between Pakistan and UAE spans years. The services of His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founder of the Emirates, cannot be forgotten. He considered Pakistan as his second home. May Allah Ta’ala grant them a high place in His mercy.

There is no denying the fact that the United Arab Emirates has made immense progress under the flamboyant leadership of Sheikh Al Nahyan, who is recognized by the whole world. The journey of development started by this exemplary ruler of the UAE is continuing under the leadership of his successors. Today, even the desert is considered a beautiful oasis. Pakistan also played an admirable role in the development of its brother and friend country. The blood and sweat of Pakistani workers, laborers and experts have been involved in the construction and development of the United Arab Emirates. This cooperation is not a matter of two or four years but a story of half a century.

After the establishment of the UAE in 1971, Pakistan was the first country to not only recognize it enthusiastically but also extend its support to it. From that time till today, Pakistan has not only maintained this relationship of friendship but has tried to expand it more and more.

Both countries have historical, cultural and economic ties. An example of the brotherly relationship between Pakistan and the UAE is the UAE Consul General in Karachi, Bakhit Atiq al-Rumiti, whose role is exemplary and his social services for the Pakistani community are enviable and commendable.

After I was posted in Pakistan as a diplomat in the year 2000, he developed such love and empathy for Pakistanis that he reached out to every suffering person in our corners. Born in Dubai in 1970, Bakhit Atiq al-Rumiti is known as a distinguished diplomat who comes forward to help Pakistanis during sudden calamities. He actively helped Pakistanis during sudden calamities like floods and earthquakes and also during Corona. In the recent floods in Sindh and Balochistan, they set new examples of service. Mobilized UAE Red Crescent, Sharjah Charity, Sheikh Khalifa Foundation, UAE NGOs to help the stranded people. Deliver rations, tents and other necessities of life to the victims in an efficient manner. They do not sit from China even during Ramadan. During the holy month, teams under his leadership deliver food and clean drinking water to the poor and deserving. He has also become a ray of hope for the poor children of Thalassemia in Pakistan. They meet the children themselves and participate in fundraising activities in their own countries. He also started a campaign to eradicate the wrong perception about polio in the backward areas of Balochistan. By organizing free medical camps in the areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

Bakhit Atiq Rumiti is also a leader in encouraging women associated with business, women artists, sportswomen and women associated with knowledge and literature. He also has the honor of opening a large visa center in Karachi which will facilitate the applicants for work and jobs. The visa center is authorized to issue work visas. Citizens of Sindh and Balochistan will be facilitated at the Visa Center for finding jobs in the UAE, where verification services will also be provided on a daily basis.

The processing of documents from the Visa Center will be very easy and will be thoroughly checked to avoid any errors or mistakes.

As a diplomat Bakhit Atiq Rumiti has also dedicated his son Hamid Bakhit to serve the people of Pakistan. Undoubtedly, it can be said that his services are an example for other countries and diplomats to follow.

Written by: Zainab Vahid