Terror in Belgrade, 14-year-old shoots at a school: there are nine dead

Morning of terror in Belgrade in a middle school, where a 14-year-old boy shot and killed nine people

Morning of terror in that of Belgrade, more precisely in the “Vladislav Ribnikar” middle school, where a 14-year-old boy shot and killed nine people. Confirmation arrived in the morning from the Serbian Interior Ministry, which revealed some details of the shooting. The perpetrator of the shooting was arrested in the schoolyard and is now under arrest, but the details are gruesome.

The drama started around 8:40at the beginning of the lessons. The 14-year-old young man fired wildly, immediately injuring many comrades and also killing a security guard. “All available patrols were sent to the scene and arrested the minor, a seventh grade student.”

“In the shooting that took place this morning at the “Vladislav Ribnikar” elementary school in Vračar, eight children and a security guard were killedwhile six children and a teacher were injured and are currently hospitalized in the Emergency Center and in Tiršova.”

“A student of this school, KK, who was suspected of committing this crime was found and arrested in the school grounds. All law enforcement agencies are still on the ground and are working hard to shed light on all the facts and circumstances that led to this tragedy.”

