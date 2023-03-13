On March 13th, the concept stocks of communication operators continued to strengthen in the afternoon.China Mobile’s daily limit, with a market value of 2.1 trillion yuan, set a new high since the A-share listing.

The current market value of Kweichow Moutai is 2.21 trillion. at present,China Mobile and Kweichow Moutai are the only listed companies with a total market capitalization of more than 2 trillion yuan in the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets.“Maoxiang Technology VK Digital Technology” has become a hot topic on the Internet.

From the perspective of total market capitalization, China Mobile has already left behind the four major banks and other stocks with Chinese prefixes.

According to the statistics,By the end of 2022, China Mobile will far surpass China Unicom and China Telecom in terms of the number of mobile customersthe total number of the latter two of the project is still less than that of China Mobile.

Moreover, China Mobile is still developing at a high speed and has not yet reached the bottleneck. China Mobile will have a net increase of 18.11 million mobile customers in 2022, a three-year high in terms of net increase.

On March 12, China Mobile disclosed an announcement explaining dividends. It is expected that the annual dividend rate in 2022 will be further improved compared with the previous year, and the profit distributed in cash in 2023 will increase to more than 70% of the company’s shareholders’ share of profits in that year. Maximize shareholder returns.