The athletes offered a dramatic finale at the Sport Kaiser Ennstalcup powered by Salomon in Hinterstoder. 127 starters entered the two giant slalom events, 42 of them in the two children’s races. The Trattenbach Winter Sports Club and the Großraming Friends of Nature each held two of these races.

Equal points before the final

After Denise Dietl from the Trattenbach winter sports club won the first race in front of Marlies Kaiser from the Naturfreunde Großraming, the two ski racers were tied before the last race. The opponents each had two wins and two second places on their points account. So it was clear: Whoever reaches the finish before the others also wins the overall Ennstalcup ranking.

However, neither of the two athletes, who gave their all between the goals, was afraid of a possible failure. Denise Dietl risked everything and also won the number two giant slalom ahead of Marlies Kaiser. With that, the woman from Trattenbach got her second Ennstalcup overall victory.

In the men’s category, Daniel Lumplecker, also from the Trattenbach winter sports club, was the big hunted. Samuel Kopf from Naturfreunde Großraming and Melvin Garstenauer from Sportclub Pechgraben still had good chances of overall victory. But already the first race of the day brought the decision. Both Samuel Kopf and Melvin Garstenauer probably risked a bit too much and didn’t finish. Daniel Lumplecker won the race and was already uncatchable before the final run. He celebrated his fifth Ennstalcup title in a row with another race win in race two.

Großraming with the children top

While the overall rating for adults was entirely in the hands of the Trattenbach winter sports club, Naturfreunde Großraming won both titles for children with Anna Gsöllpointner and Paul Oberecker.

The Ennstalcup award ceremony will take place in Ternberg on Saturday, April 15th.

ePaper Read the e-paper now! Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally! to the epaper