Home » China: PMI services down but second best performance since the end of 2020
Business

China: PMI services down but second best performance since the end of 2020

by admin
China: PMI services down but second best performance since the end of 2020

China‘s Caixin/S&P Global services PMI fell to 56.4 points in April, from 57.8 in March.

The figure, albeit down, reflects the second best performance since November 2020.

Furthermore, it is the fourth consecutive month that China‘s PMI services index stands above 50 points, the dividing line between the phase of expansion (values ​​above 50 points) and contraction (below 50 points).

However, the figure disappointed expectations of a limited decline to 57.3 points.

China‘s PMI Composite was 53.6, down from 54.5 previously.

See also  The Winx fairies from animation to movies: 100% Colorado at the Rainbow

You may also like

The best stocks, bonds and funds for private...

The Meloni government commissioner of INPS and Inail

Crisis: You need to know these 7 trends...

Tim gives until June 9 to Krr for...

Dax expected higher at start on Friday

Military missions in Niger and Burkina Faso also...

Unconditional basic income: That’s how expensive the financing...

Maria De Filippi, boom in profits for Fascino....

Woman manages billions of assets: She relies on...

Military missions in Niger and Burkina Faso also...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy