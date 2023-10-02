China: These top leaders simply disappeared

Thomson Reuters/REUTERS/Amr Alfiky/Getty Images/Chairman of Anbang Insurance Group Wu Xiaohui attends the China Development Forum in Beijing

A number of senior executives have found themselves targeted by stricter Chinese regulations.

In recent months, several executives have been prevented from leaving the country by travel bans.

In June, the US State Department issued an updated travel advisory for China in light of these bans.

This is a machine translation of an article from our US colleagues at Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

China has been hostile to companies – and their top managers – in recent years – became noticeably colder. Under Xi Jinping’s leadership, authorities have cracked down on private companies, raiding the offices of major firms, slowing deal approvals and targeting a number of senior executives. Many of these executives were under investigation, were not allowed to leave the country, were under surveillance or even disappeared.

China‘s tightened regulations have also sparked concern abroad. In June, the US State Department provided an updated Travel warning for mainland China, warning would-be travelers about “arbitrary enforcement of local laws, including exit bans, and the risk of unlawful detention.”

Here’s a closer look at the growing list of executives who have been targeted by Chinese authorities.

These Chinese executives have disappeared, been banned from leaving the country or are the target of investigations

Construction Photography/Avalon / Contributor

Michael Chan, managing director of US risk consulting firm Kroll, has been prevented from leaving the country for the past two months by a travel ban.

Toru Hanai/REUTERS

Charles Wang Zhonghe, a senior bank executive at Japan’s Nomura, was recently banned from traveling to China.

VCG/Getty Images

Hui Ka Yan, chairman of Evergrande, one of China’s largest real estate developers, is under police control.

Courtesy of China Renaissance

Bao Fan, the CEO and co-founder of Chinese investment bank China Renaissance, disappeared in February.

Thomson Reuters/REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Chen Feng, chairman of Chinese conglomerate HNA, and chief executive Adam Tan were arrested in 2021 for alleged crimes.

Getty Images

Real estate tycoon Ren Zhiqiang was sentenced to 18 years in prison in 2020.

Thomson Reuters

The founder and former chairman of Anbang Insurance Group, Wu Xiaohui, was arrested and subsequently sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Four Seasons Image Library

Chinese-Canadian billionaire Xiao Jianhua was sent to prison in 2022 for corruption.

PBS

Whitney Duan, once one of China’s richest women, disappeared in 2017.

Future Publishing/Getty Images

Jack Ma, e-commerce mogul, disappeared in 2020 after criticizing China’s financial industry.

