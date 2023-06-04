China threatens to influence major companies in Portugal

In Portugal, however, China has had more influence than elsewhere since the euro crisis through direct investments in many critical large companies: China is the fourth largest foreign investor in Portugal – with an investment volume of 11.22 billion euros in 2022 alone. The Chinese state-owned company China Three Gorges owns 20.22 percent of Portugal’s largest company, the energy provider Energías de Portugal (EDP). The State Grid Corporation of China holds 25 percent of the energy network operator REN. The Chinese conglomerate Fosun International has held 30 percent of the largest Portuguese bank, BCP, since 2014 and also controls the largest insurer, Fidelidade, with a shareholding of 85 percent, and through it the largest hospital operator, Luz Saude. China Communications Construction holds a 32.4 percent stake in the construction company Mota-Engil.

In Germany, too, the Ministry of the Interior is currently considering tightening the rule on Chinese equipment in the German mobile network. The three mobile phone companies were asked to submit lists of installed components for review. The decision is due in the summer. The Deutsche Telekom despite the massive warnings from the USA, the majority of the time the new 5G network was being set up Huawei supported as a provider. A total of 60 percent of all 5G antennas installed in Germany come from Huaweiin some regions it is 100 percent.