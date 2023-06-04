Serie A is not over, Verona and Spezia in the play-off for salvation: the verdicts of the last day

All the results of the matches at 21:00 on Sunday 4 June which determine the final classification of Serie A. Where it is not yet known who will be relegated to Serie B between Verona and Spezia.

The final classification of Serie A 2022/2023 has been outlined with the last matches played simultaneously at 21:00, while the Scudetto party was taking place in Naples. To understand above all for the salvation area, who would have followed Cremonese and Sampdoria in the cadet series: none between Spice and Verona. The two teams they both finished on 31 pointslosing against Roma and Milan and thus an additional playoff match scheduled for next June 11 will be necessary.

Juventus has landed in the Conference League, taking eighth place in the championship, while Roma have earned their place in the Europa League for next year, together with Atalanta who finished in style in front of their fans, winning against Monza who concludes his first year in Serie A with military honors and a salvation conquered well in advance of the scheduled schedule.

In the red zone of the standings, however, the most important verdicts because at stake was the third from last place – which is worth the B – which Verona and Spezia were playing, both engaged away with the Venetians at the San Siro against Milan the Tuscans at Rome against Mourinho’s Giallorossi. Neither of the two teams smiled and toasted salvation: both defeated, they will have to challenge each other in a decisive direct confrontation. Show-rhymes in Bergamo with Atalanta who scores 5 at Monza (Koopmeiners hat-trick) while Bologna clears Lecce. For the victory of Juventus, however, it is Federico Chiesa who celebrates, breaking the spell in the final minutes, overcoming Udinese at the Dacia Arena.

See also Special coating adds more comfort, NZXT Mouse PAD is available! | XFastest News The great comeback of the Cremonese continues: Spezia defeated in the salvation challenge

All the results from the 21:00 races for the 38th day

Atalanta-Monza 5-2 (12′, 46′ and 76′ Koopmeiners, 51′ Colpani, 74′ Hojlund, 81′ Petagna, 92′ Muriel)

Lecce-Bologna 2-3 (17′ Banda, 58′ Arnautovic, 81′ Zirkzee, 88′ Oudin, 97′ Ferguson)

Milan-Verona 3-1 (46′ Giroudm 72′ Faraoni, 82’e 93′ Leao)

Roma-Spezia 2-1 (6′ Nikolau, 46′ Zalewski, 91′ Dybala)

Udinese-Juventus 0-1 (68′ Chiesa)