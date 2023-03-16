Russian raids on all of Ukraine: missiles fall on the regions of Kiev, Kharkhiv, Zaporizhzhia, Odessa





The war in Ukraine reaches the 386th day. The case of American surveillance drone MQ-9 which crashed in the Black Sea raises tension between Usa e Russia. For Washington, the remains of the vehicle have no intelligence value and the “best assessment right now is to say it probably wasn’t intentional.” Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoiguhe told his American counterpart Lloyd Austin that Moscow “will continue to respond proportionately to all provocations of this kind”. The alarm about the Minister of Defense comes from intelligence Crosetti: the militia Wagner would put on him a $15 million bounty. From the meeting Putin-Assad comes the declaration of support for Moscow by the president of Syria, who affirms: “We support Russia against the old and new Nazis”.