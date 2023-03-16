Home Sports Champions League Serie A holds up half the sky!Premier League 2 teams, La Liga, Bundesliga and Portuguese Super League are the only seedlings, will the top 4 be in Serie A? – yqqlm
Sports

Champions League Serie A holds up half the sky!Premier League 2 teams, La Liga, Bundesliga and Portuguese Super League are the only seedlings, will the top 4 be in Serie A? – yqqlm

by admin
Champions League Serie A holds up half the sky!Premier League 2 teams, La Liga, Bundesliga and Portuguese Super League are the only seedlings, will the top 4 be in Serie A? – yqqlm

Original title: Champions League Serie A holds up half the sky!Premier League 2 teams, La Liga, Bundesliga and Portuguese Super League are the only seedlings, will the top 4 be in Serie A?

In the early morning of March 16, Beijing time, the last two games of the second round of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 were over. La Liga Real Madrid beat Premier League Liverpool 1-0. The total score of the two rounds was 6-2 and advanced to the top 8. Serie A Naples played 3-0 at home. 0 victory over Frankfurt in the Bundesliga, with a total score of 5-0 in the two rounds and advanced to the top 8. In this way, all the top 8 of the Champions League this season will be released. , The Premier League seized 2 places, and La Liga, Bundesliga, and Portuguese Super League are all the only ones, which makes people feel embarrassed.

Klopp’s Liverpool failed to create a miracle at the Bernabeu. Ancelotti’s Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0. Benzema scored the only goal of the game. The French striker scored a terrifying 13 goals in the last 8 Champions League games , with a total score of 6-2 to advance and double-kill Liverpool; Serie A leader Naples beat Bundesliga Frankfurt 3-0 at home. The biggest dark horse in the Champions League, it would be too exciting to win the championship in an upset, and the cucumber dish will become a hot dish.

In this way, the three Serie A teams of Naples, Inter Milan and AC Milan have all reached the top 8. This situation has never happened in the Champions League in the past ten years. The magic bird Mourinho led Inter Milan to win the triple crown. Wang never appeared in that season, and the Premier League is still so domineering. Although the two giants Liverpool and Chelsea have lost points in a cliff-like way this season, and although the Red Army has no chance, the iron-blooded blue team Chelsea still came over in the Champions League. As for Guardiola’s Manchester City, it seems that they have not yet become the 16th in the Champions League since coaching Blue Moon Juncai. With the last face of La Liga, the big dark horse is Benfica of the Portuguese Super League. I don’t know if he can reach the semi-finals. Welcome everyone to chat in the comment area!Return to Sohu to see more

See also  Medici del Ruggi unleashed on social media against no vax, the Order threatens measures

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

Constructive conversation without concrete result

Scattered considerations after Napoli-Eintracht (3-0)

Granerud extends Raw Air lead – Geiger sixth

Intermittent fasting and exercise: how to make it...

3rd league: top game with six goals –...

Brescia, Magro: We know the opportunity was lost,...

121 to 80 victory over Jiangsu team Zhejiang...

Champions League: Out in Madrid seals Klopp’s unsuccessful...

Quarrel with Mourinho, referee Serra: ‘My attitude is...

Frankfurt end with horror in the Champions League

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy