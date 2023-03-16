Original title: Champions League Serie A holds up half the sky!Premier League 2 teams, La Liga, Bundesliga and Portuguese Super League are the only seedlings, will the top 4 be in Serie A?

In the early morning of March 16, Beijing time, the last two games of the second round of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 were over. La Liga Real Madrid beat Premier League Liverpool 1-0. The total score of the two rounds was 6-2 and advanced to the top 8. Serie A Naples played 3-0 at home. 0 victory over Frankfurt in the Bundesliga, with a total score of 5-0 in the two rounds and advanced to the top 8. In this way, all the top 8 of the Champions League this season will be released. , The Premier League seized 2 places, and La Liga, Bundesliga, and Portuguese Super League are all the only ones, which makes people feel embarrassed.

Klopp’s Liverpool failed to create a miracle at the Bernabeu. Ancelotti’s Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0. Benzema scored the only goal of the game. The French striker scored a terrifying 13 goals in the last 8 Champions League games , with a total score of 6-2 to advance and double-kill Liverpool; Serie A leader Naples beat Bundesliga Frankfurt 3-0 at home. The biggest dark horse in the Champions League, it would be too exciting to win the championship in an upset, and the cucumber dish will become a hot dish.

In this way, the three Serie A teams of Naples, Inter Milan and AC Milan have all reached the top 8. This situation has never happened in the Champions League in the past ten years. The magic bird Mourinho led Inter Milan to win the triple crown. Wang never appeared in that season, and the Premier League is still so domineering. Although the two giants Liverpool and Chelsea have lost points in a cliff-like way this season, and although the Red Army has no chance, the iron-blooded blue team Chelsea still came over in the Champions League. As for Guardiola’s Manchester City, it seems that they have not yet become the 16th in the Champions League since coaching Blue Moon Juncai. With the last face of La Liga, the big dark horse is Benfica of the Portuguese Super League. I don’t know if he can reach the semi-finals. Welcome everyone to chat in the comment area!Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: